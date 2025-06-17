New Trading Systems Bridge Traditional and Digital Markets Amid Rising Complexity

Financial institutions adopt unified trading systems to streamline operations across asset classes and respond to rising regulatory and market complexity.

Markets now demand unified, real-time trading across all assets. ZagTrader delivers speed, security, and compliance on a scalable, future-ready platform.” — Shihab Khalil, CEO of ZagTrader

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE – June 17, 2025 – ZagTrader, a pioneer in unified trading solutions, has unveiled its strategic vision to streamline trading across all asset classes through a single, intelligent platform that meets the evolving needs of financial institutions worldwide.As markets become increasingly complex and interconnected, institutions are challenged by fragmented systems, siloed data, and rising regulatory demands. ZagTrader addresses these pain points with a powerful, end-to-end solution that brings together traditional and digital markets under one cohesive infrastructure.ZagTrader’s platform delivers seamless access to Equities, Derivatives, Foreign exchange (FX), Commodities and Digital assets (including cryptocurrencies and tokenized instruments)It eliminates the inefficiencies and risks of relying on multiple systems by offering:-One unified platform for trading, risk management, compliance, and reporting-Global liquidity access via built-in connections to exchanges, custodians, market makers, and liquidity providers-Real-time oversight that blends execution speed, operational scalability, and cross-jurisdiction regulatory resilienceBy consolidating workflows, integrations, and data silos, ZagTrader empowers financial institutions to:-Accelerate trade execution with reduced operational drag-Improve investment decisions through a single, real-time view of global positions and risks-Expand seamlessly into new markets and asset classes without the complexity of managing multiple vendors or infrastructuresZagTrader’s Execution Management System (EMS) and Order Management System (OMS) are fully integrated with its risk engine, client lifecycle management, and post-trade automation tools delivering a streamlined trade lifecycle from order origination to clearing and settlement.ZagTrader is already powering banks, brokers, asset managers, and digital exchanges across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. With cloud native deployment, advanced APIs, and regulatory ready frameworks, the platform is ready to support firms scaling into high growth segments such as digital assets, wealth-tech, and embedded finance.As global markets continue to evolve, ZagTrader remains committed to delivering control, clarity, and agility for institutions navigating the complexities of modern finance.Learn more or request a platform demo Contact us: sales@zagtrader.com

