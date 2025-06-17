Seaweed Market Worth Observing Growth Rate of 9.5% from 2025 to 2034 | Annie Chun's, Inc., Brandt, Inc., Cargill

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The seaweed market size was valued at $7.5 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $18.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2034.Seaweed is a diverse group of macroscopic marine algae that grow in oceans, usually attaching to rocks or submerged surfaces. It is cultivated on marine farms or collected from coastal waters, then cleaned, sun-dried or mechanically dehydrated, and sometimes processed into sheets or powders. Proper storage involves keeping seaweed in airtight containers away from light and moisture to prevent spoilage. Seaweed is used in various industries, such as in the food industry for nutritional & culinary purposes, in agriculture, it is used as a soil conditioner, in the cosmetics sector for skin treatments, and in the biotechnology industry for extracting functional compounds & natural thickeners.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4650 Growth of organic farming and rise in demand for biofertilizers have contributed to increased seaweed market growth in recent years. Seaweed-based biofertilizers offer a natural source of micronutrients, plant growth hormones, and soil conditioning agents that support sustainable agriculture. Organic farming practices exclude synthetic inputs, which has led to increased use of seaweed extracts in foliar sprays, seed treatments, and soil applications, thus driving seaweed market size. Seaweed products improve crop yield, enhance nutrient uptake, and support resistance to abiotic stress, which has helped boost the seaweed market to grow. Expansion of organic-certified farmlands globally has further contributed to seaweed industry expansion.In addition, shift in focus toward soil health and long-term productivity has boosted adoption of seaweed-based inputs in both small-scale and commercial farming systems, driving seaweed market share in recent years. Farmers seek alternatives to chemical fertilizers owing to rise in input costs and regulatory restrictions, thus driving the growth of the market. Government support for sustainable agriculture and increased funding for organic crop production have encouraged wider use of seaweed biofertilizers, thus leading significant shift in seaweed market trends. Demand for seaweed from horticulture, cereals, pulses, and cash crops continues to expand owing to its effectiveness and compatibility with organic standards. As a result, seaweed has gained significant importance in agricultural input globally.However, complex and inconsistent regulatory standards globally have restrained seaweed market demand by creating operational and compliance challenges for producers and end users. Varying definitions of seaweed-based products, differing requirements for approval, and a lack of harmonized safety & labeling guidelines have slowed market entry for seaweed manufacturing companies in key regions such as North America and Europe. Regulatory uncertainty affects product registration in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food additives, and agricultural inputs, leading to delays in commercialization. Companies face added costs related to testing, documentation, and reformulation to meet specific national or regional standards, which has limited expansion into new markets and restrained overall demand for seaweed-based applications.Buy This Research Report on "Seaweed Market": https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-market/purchase-options Moreover, inconsistencies in environmental regulations and licensing for seaweed cultivation create significant barriers to scaling production, hampering growth during seaweed market analysis. Some countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and India require multiple permits for coastal farming, while others such as Canada and Norway follow stricter ecological impact assessments without unified national policies. Fragmented regulatory approaches discourage investment in large-scale seaweed farming and processing infrastructure, which has hindered supply growth. Producers aiming to serve multiple export markets must navigate overlapping or conflicting compliance requirements, which in turn increases operational complexity. As a result, regulatory fragmentation has slowed innovation and restricted adoption of seaweed across food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and cosmetic sectors during seaweed market forecast.Consequently, the increase in cosmetic applications has created several growth opportunities for the seaweed market. Rising consumer preference for marine-derived skincare ingredients has led to higher demand for seaweed extracts known for moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Personal care manufacturers have replaced synthetic compounds in cleansers, lotions, and anti-aging solutions with seaweed ingredients, which has driven market expansion of seaweed. In addition, demand for seaweed has grown in premium wellness categories where ingredient transparency and bioactive efficacy remain important purchase drivers. Rising interest in gentle, naturally sourced ingredients for sensitive skin has contributed to higher adoption of seaweed in cosmetic formulations, which has boosted seaweed industry.Furthermore, brand investments in product diversification and marine ingredient research have strengthened the relevance of seaweed in the cosmetics sector. Companies targeting specific areas such as dermocosmetics, sun care, and post-treatment skin recovery have integrated seaweed extracts to support formulation goals. Markets with strong consumer awareness such as Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden have seen increased new product development in cosmetic and personal care products containing seaweed. Thus, cosmetic applications have opened a new growth segment, contributing to the expansion of the global seaweed market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4650 Along with it, the seaweed market presents numerous opportunity in animal nutrition, supported by demand for sustainable and functional feed ingredients. Seaweed offers a rich source of minerals, antioxidants, and prebiotics, making it suitable for livestock, aquaculture, and pet food applications. In September 2024, Cargill acquired two feed mills from Compana Pet Brands in Denver, Colorado, and Kansas City, Kansas, to expand production and distribution capacity in the U.S. animal nutrition sector. Such capacity expansion aligns with the potential to scale seaweed-based product launches, especially as feed manufacturers seek alternatives that meet clean-label and environmental requirements. Increased facility investment is expected to boost integration of seaweed into commercial feed formulations acting as a seaweed market opportunities in the coming years.The seaweed market segmentation is done on the basis of product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into red, brown, and green. By application, the market is categorized into food, medicines, chemical & fertilizers, animal feed additives, building materials, and energy sources. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global seaweed market with the largest share during the forecast period. The increase in consumer demand for plant-based and sustainable food options is a significant driver for the growing popularity of seaweed in the Asia Pacific region. Seaweed is increasingly recognized as a key ingredient in traditional dishes such as sushi, soups, and snacks. Its nutritional benefits, rich in essential vitamins , minerals, and antioxidants, are fueling its adoption among health conscious consumers. As individuals seek natural, nutrient dense foods, seaweed offers a compelling alternative to conventional food ingredients. Moreover, the growing popularity of seaweed in functional foods and dietary supplements is widening its market presence in the region. Consumers have become more aware of the health benefits of incorporating seaweed into daily diets, leading to higher demand across both traditional and modern food products.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4650 In addition, seaweed cultivation offers a sustainable solution to marine ecosystem health by absorbing excess carbon dioxide from the ocean and supporting underwater biodiversity. Thus, governments and organizations across the region are increasingly promoting seaweed farming as a way to support coastal economies and reduce the environmental impact of conventional agriculture. The expansion of seaweed farming also provides opportunities for communities to engage in eco-friendly economic activities.Moreover, technological advancements in processing and extraction methods are further enhancing versatility of seaweed, allowing its use across various industries such as cosmetics, biofuels, and pharmaceuticals. These innovations are helping to create new market growth opportunities, contributing to ongoing growth and development of seaweed market in the region.The key players operating in the global seaweed industry include Annie Chun's, Inc., Brandt, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, COMPO EXPERT GmbH, GimMe Health Foods LLC, Groupe Roullier, Irish Seaweeds, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Inc., Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co., Ltd.Key Findings of the StudyBy product type, the red segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2024.By application, the food segment was the largest contributor in 2024.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2024.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Seaweed Snacks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-snacks-market-A07167 Commercial Seaweeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-seaweeds-market Seaweed Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-protein-market-A16894

