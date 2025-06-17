Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele: 3rd meeting of G20 task force on AI, data, governance and innovation for sustainable development

Programme director,

Director-General Ms Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani,

Members of the G20 delegations and guest countries,

Esteemed representatives of the African Union,

Our knowledge and industry partners,

Colleagues, friends, and fellow builders of the digital future,

Good morning.

Introduction

When we last gathered in Gqeberha, the Windy City in all its beauty reminded us how swiftly the winds of change are blowing through our world particularly within the digital economy.

We reflected then on the meaning of our G20 theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability” within the context of artificial intelligence.

Today, in the heart of Limpopo, a province rich in culture, heritage, and resilience, we take the next step in that journey.

Limpopo is not only the gateway to Africa’s future, but also a powerful symbol of where innovation must meet inclusion, and where high technology must serve human dignity.

We meet now with a sharper focus.

This task force is no longer simply a platform for ideas; it is the nerve centre for monitoring and shaping how AI is addressed across every working group of the G20.

This is a critical development.

With this task force, the South African presidency of the G20 has created a forum through which no AI-related matter, whether in tourism, health, education, or climate, will fall through the cracks.

Let me be very clear: AI is not a sectoral issue. It is a cross-cutting force that requires coherence across policy-spaces.

This is why one of our immediate responsibilities is to map areas where AI has a significant impact across G20 sectors, and to pinpoint where targeted policy interventions are needed.

If the G20 is to lead, we must lead with unity of vision and common purpose for the betterment of humanity. We’ve already seen promising examples.

Artificial intelligence as a cross-cutting force

The tourism working group has proposed a hackathon to drive AI solutions that enhance the travel experience, promote sustainability, and serve the public good.

I am proud to announce that the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), through its collaboration with the Western Cape Provincial Government and the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA), has supported this initiative.

This is a demonstration of how AI can be applied practically and ethically, rooted in local realities, yet global in ambition.

But to do this well, we need more than just good intentions.

We must ensure uniformity in language and coherence in AI policy positions across all G20 outcomes.

It is our duty, through this task force, to coordinate, track, and advise. Not to centralize control, but to guide and amplify the work already being done.

Key deliverables

The G20 task force on AI, data, governance and innovation for sustainable development is ushering forward some key deliverables, which we believe will shape the legacy of South Africa’s G20 presidency.

Key among these is the technology policy assistance facility which will serve as a knowledge-sharing and support mechanism for G20 countries, particularly those in the global South.

This will help them to navigate fast-moving developments in AI policy, ethics, and regulation.

The AI for Africa initiative will be setting up an AI for Africa conference which will showcase transformative AI initiatives from all 54 countries.

With these initiatives we are aggregating efforts not only to give them visibility, but to connect them to global partnerships and investments.

Ethical artificial intelligence

Friends, as we said in Gqeberha, we are not building digital futures on fragile foundations. We must earn trust in AI systems through inclusive development.

That is why one of the most important functions of this task force is to facilitate structured dialogue between AI experts and professionals from other sectors.

So that innovation does not operate in isolation, but in service of real societal needs.

As we contribute to the final G20 ministerial declaration, we must ensure that the voice of the global South is embedded in every line.

We are carrying forward the momentum of previous G20 presidencies.

I was recently at the 11th BRICS communications ministers meeting in Brasilia; Brazil and I was excited and pleased that our very progressive declaration was adopted without any objections.

This positive feat was achieved by working collaboratively in meetings such as this task force meeting. Where we embrace our differences and come together to achieve something magnificent which will benefit all of humanity.

Programme director, South Africa is determined not just to maintain this trajectory of shared prosperity and collaboration, but to deepen it.

In this final leg of the G20’s first full presidency cycle, we must leave behind durable frameworks, not just declarations.

Colleagues, our work is being done with the African Union close at our side.

South Africa’s G20 presidency is an African presidency, and it is essential that our priorities are informed by continental frameworks, like the AU digital transformation strategy and the AI continental strategy.

We are also proud to work alongside credible knowledge partners, who enrich this work in very significant ways.

In the coming months, this task force will track initiatives, refine high-level deliverables, and prepare to report meaningfully at the end of our presidency.

But let us be clear: we are not here to simply draft text. We are here to shape the architecture of responsible AI governance for a shared and just digital future.

Conclusion

In closing, let me remind us all why we are here in Limpopo.

This province, rich with stories of struggle and resilience, reminds us that technology must never be divorced from justice.

It must never ignore the rural and the marginalized.

It must never ignore Africa’s youth, 70% of whom are under the age of 30. They must be both the architects and the beneficiaries of the AI era.

We are not afraid of ambition.

We know that the stakes are high. But we are also confident.

Because we know that solidarity, equality, and sustainability are not just ideals for the future. They are principles which we are living right now, in this very task force.

Re a leboha. Thank you. Dankie.

#GovZAUpdates