County of San Mateo Selects Blitz to Deliver a Next-Generation AI Plan Review Platform

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant step forward for efficiency and community service, the County of San Mateo, nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, has awarded its highly competitive RFP (Solicitation No. PLN23-0825) for AI-driven plan review services to Blitz Permits Inc. This bold move reinforces San Mateo’s commitment to cutting-edge solutions that match the caliber of the tech giants and thought leaders that call the region home.

The contract launches a transformative initiative by the San Mateo Planning and Building Department to modernize its plan review process through artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA). Blitz’s Compliance Intelligence Platform was selected for its unparalleled capability to analyze building permit applications and land-use plans, verify compliance with Building Code (including San Mateo County and California-specific codes) and Zoning Regulations, and provide accurate recommendations for plan approval or denial. It is about making the process smoother, faster, and more transparent for everyone involved – from local businesses and individual homeowners to county officials and reviewers.

"This is clearly an example of the power of AI,” said David J. Canepa, Supervisor of District 5 and President of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors while discussing this contract at their Board meeting, “We have a fiduciary responsibility to identify ways to be more efficient and deliver for taxpayers and this item clearly does that.”

The comprehensive solution will roll out three specialized Blitz products:

• Blitz Building (Residential): Designed to expedite residential project reviews, helping families move into their new homes faster.

• Blitz Building (Commercial): Accelerating the assessment of commercial construction plans, fostering business growth.

• Blitz Planning (Land Use): Enhancing efficiency in land use and zoning compliance, supporting thoughtful community development.

This powerful AI will be expertly integrated with the County's existing systems by Blitz’s partners, CBIZ Technology LLC. By utilizing the UiPath Robotic Process Automation (RPA), they will create a seamless digital workflow from initial submission to final approval.

“This is a validation of Blitz’s mission to revolutionize local governance through AI,” said Arjun Choudhary, Inventor of Blitz, “We’re thrilled to work with the forward-looking leadership in San Mateo to set a new standard for smart governance.”

With this strategic move, San Mateo joins a growing list of jurisdictions in California that are redefining public services through automation, cementing its place at the forefront of civic innovation. Adopting an AI plan review software aligns with San Mateo’s broader strategy to boost efficiency and support growth — while preparing for long-term financial sustainability. And unlike other AI tools, Blitz’s highly robust, cost-effective solutions can be configured within weeks to bring immediate process efficiencies and value to the community.

About Blitz:

Blitz is the most adopted AI for Pre-Checks and Plan Reviews in California. As a leader in AI-powered compliance intelligence, Blitz offers local governments a scalable, plan review automation platform to improve compliance rates and accelerate permitting – at a fraction of the cost and deployment time of other AI tools.

Supporting PDF, CAD, and BIM formats, Blitz integrates seamlessly into government workflows, helping planning, zoning, and building departments cut manual review time by up to 95%, improve compliance, and fast-track housing and infrastructure development.

Learn more at https://blitzpermits.ai/

About CBIZ Technology:

CBIZ is a national professional services firm delivering technology, advisory, and automation solutions across public and private sectors.

