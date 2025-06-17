AKA Thailand Named Best Muay Thai School In Thailand For Fourth Consecutive Year

The award-winning Muay Thai training area at AKA Thailand, known for its clean design, jungle surroundings, and world-class facilities for beginners to professional fighters.

AKA Thailand, the ultra-luxury fight gym hand-built by UFC veteran Mike Swick, is redefining elite training as the “Louis Vuitton of fight gyms.

I built AKA Thailand to be the first world-class fight resort for everyone, a handcrafted work of art where beginners to high-net-worth individuals feel welcome, inspired, & part of something iconic.” — Mike Swick

RAWAI, PHUKET, THAILAND, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the fourth consecutive year, AKA Thailand has been voted as the #1 Muay Thai School in Thailand , a rare and prestigious recognition in the birthplace of Muay Thai. But this isn’t just another fight gym, it’s a phenomenon. The 2-acre jungle-luxury compound has quickly earned the title of the world’s most exclusive fight resort, drawing in celebrities, royalty, elite athletes, and CEOs from across the globe.Founded and hand-built by Mike Swick, a 15-time UFC veteran and former cast member of The Ultimate Fighter, AKA Thailand was designed from the ground up to be the first luxury fight resort in history built specifically for non-fighters, catering to high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and beginners in an intimidation-free yet elite-level environment.“This place wasn’t just built, it was imagined, drawn by hand, and brought to life” says Swick. “Every square meter was made with intention. It’s a gym, but it’s also a work of art.”A Mecca for Celebrities and ChampionsOver the past few years, AKA Thailand has welcomed an ever-growing list of global stars and combat legends, including:Celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki, Central Cee, the Nelk Boys, Gina Rodriguez, Dan Bilzerian, Damien Hirst and more.Millionaires & Billionaires like Dana White, the current UFC CEO, who personally filmed the gym’s commercial.MMA superstars like Khamzat Chimaev, Minotauro Nogueira, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell, Marvin Vettori, Johnny Walker, Tyron Woodley, Michelle Waterson and more.Members of royalty from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.Dozens of top-tier CEOs, Business and Entrepreneur elites, influencers, and rising international stars.Whether training, relaxing, or shooting content, high-profile visitors are drawn to the gym’s rare mix of privacy, luxury, 5 star service and 100% unique authenticity. Truly a 2 acre hand sculptured gym unlike anything in the World.The facility is packed with one-of-a-kind features such as:A 3-meter-deep, oversized, white sand, saltwater pool, entirely hand-painted in 3D to look like a sunken wooden fight gym sitting on the bottom of the ocean.The 17.5-meter Alpha Tower, a towering jungle structure with pull-up bars, monkey bars, and climbing ropes, offering 360° views of the ocean and mountains.A huge jungle surrounded 7,000 sq ft outside Muay Thai area, 4,000 sq ft indoor climate controlled MMA/BJJ training room, 3,500 sq ft high-performance indoor climate controlled airdyne circuit room, and full weight and cardio rooms.More than 5,000 hand-planted tropical trees and plant-life from all over Thailand, creating a one-of-a-kind private jungle oasis.The Contender Restaurant, offering international and Thai meals, shakes, and post-training drinks and cocktails.Weekly stadium fights broadcast worldwide via AKAThailand.TV and its very own iOS/Android apps, which also contain hundreds of high quality Muay Thai techniques filmed onsite and over 50 past Muay Thai shows filmed live from Phuket during previous broadcasts.Swick, once named by Esquire as one of the hottest young entrepreneurs in Asia, continues to innovate the space. From NFT VIP memberships (which sold out) to Fight Club packages that let everyday people train and fight in real stadium bouts, AKA Thailand is constantly rewriting what a gym can be.The Future of Fight TrainingMike was the first to ever build such a high level fight resort specifically to cater to non-fighters. The gym has built World Champions and does have fighters who fight regularly, but the client base is 95% non-fighters. Even more features under construction, including the revolutionary 3 story facility that will be the first of its kind and one of the most high class exclusive facilites ever at any type of gym. AKA Thailand is not just a fight gym. It’s a destination, a movement, and a global brand in the making.“People used to build gyms for fighters,” Swick explains. “I built this for everyone else, and made sure it was better than anything a fighter ever had.With no signs of slowing down, AKA Thailand has cemented its status as one of the hottest training destinations in the world, and quite possibly the most luxurious ever built.Contact:Mike SwickFounder & CEO – AKA ThailandEmail: info@akathailand.comWebsite: www.AKAThailand.com

Inside AKA Thailand: The World’s Most Exclusive Fight Resort for Muay Thai, MMA & All Levels.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.