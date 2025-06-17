Global Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Meta Universe Blockchain Game Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Does The Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market Look Like Now And In The Future?

In the historic period, the meta universe blockchain game market size has grown from $4.50 billion in 2024 to $5.58 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.8%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as early adoption of blockchain in gaming, rising crypto ownership, emergence of nft-based games, an increase in mobile gaming, and experimentation with play-to-earn models.

How Will The Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market Evolve And Perform In The Future?

The meta universe blockchain game market size is expected to see exponential growth in the forecast period. It is estimated to grow to $13.00 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.6%. This projected growth can be attributed to expansion of web3 infrastructure, growing number of metaverse projects, increasing gamer interest in ownership rights, interoperability between virtual worlds, and gamification of decentralized finance.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23757&type=smp

What Is Driving The Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market Growth?

The escalating demand for cryptocurrency is expected to propel the growth of the meta universe blockchain game market. Cryptocurrency, a digital or virtual currency that operates independently of a central authority, is experiencing increasing adoption for decentralized finance DeFi. Meta universe blockchain games enhance cryptocurrency adoption and utility by integrating decentralized finance elements into immersive virtual environments. For instance, in September 2024, according to a report published by Bankrate, LLC, a US-based financial service company, the size of the Bitcoin blockchain has grown about 18% compared to the same time last year. This rise in cryptocurrency demand is a significant driver for the meta universe blockchain game market's growth.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market?

Major companies operating in the meta universe blockchain game market include Epic Games Inc., Animoca Brands Corporation Limited, Mythical Inc., Immutable, Illuvium, Decentraland Foundation, Gala Games Inc., Uplandme Inc., Dapper Labs Inc., The Abyss, Crypto Blades, TSB Gaming Ltd., Boosty Labs, Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd., Big Time Studios LLC, Sorare SAS, Thetan Arena, Ember Sword, Star Atlas, and Aavegotchi Pvt. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meta-universe-blockchain-game-global-market-report

What Are The Major Market Trends In The Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in virtual reality and augmented reality technologies, integration of artificial intelligence in game design, increased adoption of layer-two blockchain solutions, continuous innovations in game mechanics, and developments in avatar and identity customization.

How Is The Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market Segmented?

The meta universe blockchain game market is segmented as follows:

1 By Game Type: Role-Playing Games, Simulation Games, Strategy Games, Sports Games, Other Game Types

2 By Blockchain Technology Utilization: Non-Fungible Tokens NFTs, Decentralized Finance DeFi Integration, Play-to-Earn P2E Mechanics, Tokenized In-Game Assets

3 By Player Types: Casual Gamers, Professional Gamers, Content Creators And Streamers, Collectors And Traders

4 By Community Engagement: Social Interaction Features, Governance And Voting Mechanisms, Community Events And Tournaments, Developer And Player Partnerships

5 By End User: Individual, Commercial

Among the subsegments are Role-Playing Games MMORPGs and Action RPGs, Simulation Games Life Simulation and Vehicle Simulation, Strategy Games Real-Time Strategy and Turn-Based Strategy, and Sports Games Soccer Or Football and Racing.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Meta Universe Blockchain Game Market?

North America dominated the meta universe blockchain game market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pc-games-global-market-report

Console Games Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/console-games-global-market-report

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-phone-tablet-games-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company, providing over 15,000 reports from 27 industries across 60+ geographies, is renowned for its comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it offers the information needed to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.