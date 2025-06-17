Global Charter’s Strengthens US Presence with New Miami Office
Global Charter expands US reach with new Miami office, boosting client service and private jet access across North America.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Charter formally announced the successful launch of its Miami office, which has been fully operational since October 2024. The establishment of this location marked a key step in strengthening the company’s North American footprint and enhancing the availability of its private jet charter services across the region.
The Miami office has since served as a strategic hub for the company’s operations in the United States, enabling more responsive client service and broader access to Global Charter’s fleet and tailored aviation solutions.
"Miami is integral to our expansion strategy," said Harry Morgan, CEO of Global Charter. "The city's dynamic aviation market positions us to meet the rising demand for tailored private jet travel."
Global Charter continues to lead the private aviation industry with its forward-thinking approach to private charter solutions. The company embraces crypto payments, champions sustainability initiatives, and offers elegant concierge services to deliver seamless, world-class experiences for both business and leisure travelers.
