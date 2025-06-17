Culture Holidays Wins 'Best Escorted Tour Operator' at InteleTravel Quest 2025

Culture Holidays Training Agents Culture Holidays' Dubai Trip

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture Holidays , a leading global travel company, has been awarded the title of “ Best Escorted Tour Operator ” at InteleTravel Quest 2025, a prestigious event held aboard the Norwegian Joy cruise ship from February 26 to March 3, 2025.The award recognizes Culture Holidays’ outstanding commitment to providing culturally immersive, high-quality guided tours and its continued dedication to empowering travel agents around the world. With a network of over 40,000 travel advisors and curated trips in 50+ countries, the company has emerged as a powerhouse in the global tourism space.“This award means the world to us,” said Sanjay Bhasin, Founder & CEO of Culture Holidays. “It reinforces our belief that travel can be both deeply transformative for the traveler and powerfully supportive of the travel advisor community.”Culture Holidays is widely known for offering signature experiences such as the Millionaire Mindset Trip in India, Blossom Bliss Retreat in Zanzibar, and its sought-after FAM Trips that combine education, commissions, and companion access. With a mission rooted in purpose-driven travel, every trip booked also contributes to feeding underprivileged children through its social impact initiatives.Key Offerings from Culture Holidays:Award-winning guided tours across top destinations including Bali, Dubai, Greece, South Africa, and moreAgent-first platform with a free personalized website, free sales tools, and commissions of 15% or moreLive destination trainings and certifications for ongoing advisor developmentLife-changing travel experiences blending culture, luxury, and transformation“We’ve always said our goal is to create travel that transforms—and this recognition at InteleTravel Quest tells us we’re on the right path,” said Rajni Pandey, VP – Trainings & Alliances at Culture Holidays. “We dedicate this award to our incredible team, our agent partners, and the communities we serve.”About Culture HolidaysFounded in 2000, Culture Holidays is a purpose-driven travel company offering group tours, wellness retreats, and customised trips over 50 countries. With over two decades of experience, the company continues to revolutionize tourism by combining cultural immersion, agent empowerment, and social impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.