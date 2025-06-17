Global Medium And High Power Motors Market To Reach $8.94 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.3%

Medium And High Power Motors Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Medium And High Power Motors Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The global medium and high power motors market is experiencing substantial growth and is forecasted to reach $6.99 billion in 2025, according to the Medium and High Power Motors Global Market Report 2025 as released by The Business Research Company.

The expansion of the market from $6.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6% can be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable practices, urbanization, rising construction activities, and growing investments in industrial automation. Furthermore, heightened global manufacturing output and the demand for efficient transportation systems have been instrumental in driving growth during this period.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Medium And High Power Motors Market Size?

Near-future market predictions indicate continued strong growth. By 2029, the medium and high power motors market size is estimated to be worth $8.94 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. This can be attributed to rising investments in clean energy, a surge in electric marine vessels, an increased emphasis on energy-saving regulations, a growing demand for robotics in manufacturing, and advancements in manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing.

Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in high-speed motor technologies, the integration of renewable energy with motor systems, innovations in modular motor designs, advanced vibration control techniques, and integration of motor systems with smart grids.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Medium And High Power Motors Market?

One of the chief growth drivers for the medium and high power motors market is the burgeoning demand for electric vehicles, primarily fueled by rising environmental concerns. Electric vehicles produce no tailpipe emissions, thereby playing a key role in mitigating air pollution and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Medium and high-power motors, integral to meeting the performance demands of these vehicles, enhance vehicle efficiency, speed, and reliability under demanding operating conditions.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Medium And High Power Motors Market?

Several key industry players operate in the medium and high power motors market. These companies include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss Group, Rockwell Automation Inc., WEG S.A., Regal Rexnord Corporation, Wolong Electric Group Co. Ltd., TECO Electric And Machinery Co. Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation, Kirloskar Electric Company Limited, Brook Crompton Holdings Ltd., MENZEL Elektromotoren GmbH, VEM motors Finland Oy, and Hoyer Motors A/S.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Medium And High Power Motors Market?

Emerging trends indicate major companies are focusing on developing next-generation E-motors to enhance power density, improve thermal management, and support the evolving demands of electric mobility and industrial automation.

How Is The Medium And High Power Motors Market Segmented?

The medium and high power motors market report segments the market into:

1 By Product: Alternating Current AC Motor, Direct Current DC Motor

2 By Output Power: Medium Power Motors, High Power Motors

3 By End-User Industry: Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning HVAC Manufacturers, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace And Other Transportation, Commercial And Other Industries

Subsegments:

1 Alternating Current AC Motor: Single Phase, Three Phase

2 Direct Current DC Motor: Brushed, Brushless

What Are The Regional Insights In The Medium And High Power Motors Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the medium and high power motors market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the proceeding years. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

