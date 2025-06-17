OSCE Delivers K-9 Feasibility Assessment Report to Kazakhstan’s Border Service

On 27 May 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office) officially transmitted the Feasibility Needs Assessment Report: “Breed Programme/Puppy Development” to the Border Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The report, developed by the OSCE with expert support from the United Kingdom, reflects the Office’s continued support to national efforts in enhancing specialized capacities for effective border security management.

Based on an expert visit to the Karaoy K-9 Training Centre of Border Service in Almaty in April 2025, the assessment provides strategic recommendations on improving breeding practices, kennel infrastructure, and operational readiness of K-9 services. It aims to contribute to the long-term sustainability and effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s Border Service K-9 capacities in addressing contemporary security and transnational threats.

“This report marks more than just the completion of a technical assessment – it signals a shared vision between the OSCE and Kazakhstan’s Border Service to invest in modern, adaptive, and resilient security institutions” said Jaroslaw Kurek, Project Officer, representing the Office.

The report has laid the foundation for follow-up activities, including potential provision of service dogs, targeted support for kennel infrastructure, and continued collaboration on training and international exchange.

The initiative forms part of the Office’s extra-budgetary project “Addressing Contemporary Safety and Security Risks in the Republic of Kazakhstan”. The project supports comprehensive approaches to border security, including the enhancement of specialized services and infrastructure in line with international standards.

The OSCE remains committed to supporting Kazakhstan’s Border Service in strengthening institutional resilience and promoting effective, and modern solutions to current and emerging security challenges.