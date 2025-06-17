Danish Food-Tech start-up Noahs Expands into Belgium and Luxembourg with Q8

Danish foodtech startup begins global rollout at fuel stations

We’re here to leap into the future, going fully digital and making sure Q8 competes with restaurants, supermarkets and anything in between — both online and offline — and win. ” — Daniel Baven, CEO of Noahs

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This autumn, Danish foodtech company Noahs enters Belux region through a groundbreaking partnership with Q8 — launching their multi-brand concept to 75 service stations across Belgium and Luxembourg. The rollout begins with five pilot locations featuring a variety of Noahs’ most popular food brands, each powered by a smart kitchen setup and a fully integrated tech stack.Noahs and Q8 are redefining the service station as a new-generation digital marketplace — where customers can order everything from high-quality food to groceries and car essentials, both on-site and online. With seamless integration across delivery platforms, kiosk terminals and mobile apps, the entire experience is designed for a connected, on-demand lifestyle.“We’re not here to merely add food to a fuel station,” says Noahs CEO Daniel Baven. “We’re here to leap into the future, going fully digital and making sure Q8 competes with restaurants, supermarkets and anything in between — both online and offline — and win.”“At Q8, we’re focused on the future. Partnering with specialists like Noahs helps us bring innovative food concepts to life faster and better. That’s exactly what we need to stay relevant and grow as a mobility player.” – Sven Dochez, Commercial Director at Q8 Northwest Europe“This is more than just a food concept — it’s a complete reimagining of what a service station can be. With Noahs, we’re bringing premium food, digital ordering, and full convenience into one seamless experience. Whether it’s a quick lunch, groceries from Delhaize, or a full dinner delivered to your door, we’re making Q8 stations relevant for the next generation of customers — both online and on the road.” – Sarah Pillen, Shop & Dealer Performance Manager at Q8 Northwest Europe.Q8 isn’t waiting to see if the model works — they’ve already seen it in action. In Denmark, stations equipped with Noahs’ smart kitchen modules and full digital stack saw food sales increase by 374% within six months. Basket sizes were 228% higher than the rest of the network, and 80% of transactions came from brand-new, online-first customers. “It’s like adding three more stores in pure food revenue — without adding square meters,” says Martin Stilhoff, Food Innovation Manager at Q8 Denmark. “We’ve exceeded all expectations.”But this isn’t just about numbers. For Q8, the move represents a broader shift — from fuel brand to future-fit retail platform. Instead of trying to build new capabilities internally, Q8 is integrating a system that is already fast, proven, and scalable. From contract to launch in under two weeks, each station becomes a digital marketplace: hosting the full station retail offering, operating without extra staff, and selling across every relevant platform — from delivery apps to kiosk terminals and social media ordering. With Noahs technology being implemented into the stations, the integration of high quality food brands and effective multi-brand smart kitchens is seamless and easier than ever before.What makes Noahs especially powerful is its modular approach. The kitchens are compact, the menus are engineered for quality and speed, and the brands can be streamed in and out based on performance — like Spotify, but for food. This gives Q8 a level of agility the industry simply isn’t used to. One station can test five brands in five weeks. The next can go live with a whole different lineup.The result isn’t just more food sold. It’s an entirely new retail layer — one that connects every part of the station, from Delhaize groceries to fuel-side essentials, into a unified online ecosystem. Noahs helps Q8 tap into the fast-growing digital food economy — and gives it a sharper, younger edge in a space dominated by aging formats. As Stilhoff puts it, “This is the digital transformation of service stations — and the wave is already here.”Noahs was built on a simple but urgent belief: that the future of food is digital — and the traditional restaurant model is no longer fit for purpose. Rising costs, shrinking margins, and limited reach have made it harder than ever for great culinary ideas to scale. Not to mention hardcore 30% cuts to delivery platforms which are only becoming more popular. We created Noahs to change that.Noahs lets food brands move like software — streamed across countries, into kitchens, and out to customers through scalable, tech-enabled infrastructure. “What Spotify did for music, we’re doing for food. And service stations, with their high footfall and rapidly changing role in society, are the perfect starting point. With fuel in long-term decline, stations are looking for new opportunities— and there are nearly one million of them globally. Q8 has chosen to act now. We’re proud to be building this future together.” – Daniel BavenBut Noahs is not stopping there. They believe that over time every supermarket, hotel, theme park, stadium, school, and office can benefit from a smarter, simpler way to serve food. Noahs reassembles the restaurant model in places where people already are — without the burden and limitations of the current cost-structures. Together with partners like Q8, they’re laying the foundation for a new kind of food infrastructure: one that brings great food closer to people, everywhere.“Why did we call it Noahs? Because we want to save the great food from an industry under water!” - Daniel Baven, CEO of Noahs.***About Noahs:Noahs, a pioneering Copenhagen-based food-tech company which transforms the food game inside service stations, supermarkets, and travel hubs — turning them into modern food destinations. Founded in 2020, Noahs has been on the journey of disrupting the food-tech industry in Denmark and globally through high-tech, modular kitchens in underutilised spaces, that offer multiple branded cuisines from one smart kitchen hub.From launching the first test modular smart-kitchen in Copenhagen at the end of 2020, to onboarding major international conglomerate clients and partners, set to roll out 100+ locations in 2025, Noahs is changing the status quo on the international food-tech scene, by offering a zero-capex system that seamlessly connects retailers to the digital food and retail economy.

