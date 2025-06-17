SATI SPA AT INTERCONTINENTAL PHUKET RESORT NAMED BEST HOLISTIC HEALING SPA IN ASIA

Sati Spa Lobby Award Sati Spa Treatment Room Sati Spa Team InterContinental Phuket Resort

2025 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards Recognizes Sati Spa’s Mindful Approach to Modern Wellness

At Sati Spa, we believe healing begins with presence. To be recognized as the Best Holistic Healing Spa in Asia is a reflection of that deep commitment.” — Ms. Thanakarn Putthinan, Spa and Wellness Manager

PHUKET, PHUKET, THAILAND, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterContinental Phuket Resort proudly announces that Sati Spa has received top honors at the 2025 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, winning the prestigious title of Best Holistic Healing Spa in Asia. This international recognition affirms Sati Spa’s position as Phuket’s premier destination for conscious wellness, healing, and mindful rejuvenation.Rooted in the Thai philosophy of “Sati” – meaning to be present, to be aware – Sati Spa is designed to guide guests on a transformative journey toward balance. Combining ancient healing wisdom with contemporary luxury, the spa blends movement, meditation, and customized therapies to awaken the senses and restore harmony between body, mind, and spirit.“This award is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Ms. Thanakarn Putthinan, Spa & Wellness Manager, InterContinental Phuket Resort. “At Sati Spa, we believe healing begins with presence. Every guest’s journey is thoughtfully designed to reconnect them to their inner rhythm, using age-old Thai traditions and modern wellness science. To be recognized as the Best Holistic Healing Spa in Asia is a reflection of that deep commitment.”Mindful Wellness in the Heart of Kamala BeachNestled between tropical mountains and the Andaman Sea, Sati Spa offers an immersive escape for those seeking peace, energy, and renewal. The treatments here are not simply indulgences; they are pathways to transformation. Signature experiences like the Sati Kala Four-Hands Massage, Mindfulness Massage, and full-length Wellness Journeys like the New You Mindfulness, Well-Active, and Well-Sleep programs combine physical therapies with meditation, sound healing, and breathwork for results that last long after guests leave the spa.A standout on the spa’s curated menu is the Well-Sleep Journey, a blend of yoga, herbal steam, and a guided mindfulness massage enhanced by Thai yoga, crystal sound therapy, and deep inhalation techniques—all crafted to restore quality rest. Meanwhile, the Sati Signature Kala Massage utilizes a rare one-eyed coconut shell and synchronized techniques from two therapists to balance the body’s energy pathways.A Leader in Holistic and Heritage HealingSati Spa is also celebrated for preserving traditional Thai therapies while elevating them with international expertise. From Chi Nei Tsang abdominal massage to Ayurvedic Shirodhara, and from children’s treatments to eco-conscious BHAWA product rituals, every detail reflects the spa’s core values: mindfulness, vitality, and tranquility.The 2025 Haute Grandeur accolade distinguishes Sati Spa not just for its luxurious environment, but for the thoughtful philosophy behind every treatment. It's more than a spa—it's a sanctuary where guests are encouraged to pause, breathe, and return to themselves.About the Haute Grandeur Global AwardsThe Haute Grandeur Global Awards are recognized as one of the most respected benchmarks in the global luxury spa and hospitality industry. Winners are selected based on client feedback, ensuring integrity and authenticity while celebrating excellence across wellness destinations.About InterContinental Phuket ResortInterContinental Phuket Resort is a haven of luxury and Thai-inspired sophistication. Set on the white sands of Kamala Beach, the resort blends elegant design with the natural beauty of Phuket’s west coast. For more information or reservations, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 ThailandT: +66 (0) 76 629 999F: +66 (0) 76 629 990E: icphuket.info@ihg.comW: phuket.intercontinental.comENDNotes to Editors:Media Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. InterContinental Phuket Resort

