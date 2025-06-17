Global Wine Pursuit Launches Curated European Wine Tours Led by Spanish-American Founder Jacquelyn García Vadnais

Jacquelyn García Vadnais attending a wine fair in Castilla y León, Spain Jacquelyn García Vadnais exploring historic wine caves in the Frascati wine region of Italy Jacquelyn García Vadnais evaluating wines in Italy for wine distribution and wine tours.

Jacquelyn García Vadnais Bridges Her USA Roots and European Base to Provide Unforgettable Small-Group Wine Journeys

SALAMANCA, CASTILLA Y LEóN, SPAIN, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Wine Pursuit, a boutique tour operator offering curated food and wine journeys across Europe’s most iconic and hidden winemaking regions, proudly announces its official launch under the direction of founder Jacquelyn García Vadnais, a Spanish-American entrepreneur with a WSET Level 2 in Wines from the Napa Valley Wine Academy who was born in the USA and now divides her year between Florida, United States and Córdoba & Salamanca, Spain.Jacquelyn’s rich, bicultural background along with travels to 60+ countries and fluency in 4 languages profoundly shapes the soul of Global Wine Pursuit. Born in the USA to a Spanish-American family and currently living in the heart of Spain, she seamlessly merges her North American roots with her European lifestyle — offering travelers a unique blend of authenticity, insider knowledge, and warm, personalized service.Through small-group journeys led by industry experts and sommeliers, Global Wine Pursuit guides sophisticated travelers directly into the world’s greatest vineyards — from the Douro Valley and Ribera del Duero in Spain to Piedmont, and more. Each tour merges education, indulgence, and exploration, reflecting Jacquelyn’s deep understanding of both the European winemaking traditions and the preferences of a North American clientele.“It’s a privilege to connect my two worlds — the USA, where I was born, and Spain, where I live — by offering journeys that celebrate the rich traditions of European wines while making them more accessible and intimate for travelers from North America and across the globe.” — Jacquelyn García Vadnais, Founder of Global Wine PursuitWhether you’re a passionate oenophile or a culturally curious explorer, Global Wine Pursuit promises a rich, tailored experience — a perfect blend of indulgence, education, and exploration — reflecting Jacquelyn’s unique transatlantic perspective.For more information and booking inquiries, please visit www.globalwinepursuit.com or contact contact@globalwinepursuit.com.About Global Wine Pursuit: Global Wine Pursuit is a luxury tour operator specialized in small-group food and wine journeys across European winemaking regions. Led by founder Jacquelyn García Vadnais — a Spanish-American born in the USA and now based in Spain — the company designs intimate, personalized experiences for sophisticated travelers who wish to connect with the rich stories, traditions, and people shaping the world’s greatest wines.Media Contact: Jacquelyn García Vadnais Founder, Global Wine Pursuit contact@globalwinepursuit.com www.globalwinepursuit.com +1 305-848-0552

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.