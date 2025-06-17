Global Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Market To Reach $40.6 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 18.8%.

Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Market?

The healthcare and consumer care ayurveda products market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $17.10 billion in 2024 to $20.36 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in consumer awareness about natural remedies, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a growth in preference for preventive healthcare, government support for traditional medicine, the expansion of ayurvedic product availability through e-commerce, a heightened interest in wellness and holistic lifestyles, and global acceptance of ayurveda.

How Will The Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Market Expand In The Coming Years?

Further, the healthcare and consumer care ayurveda products market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $40.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a growing consumer preference for natural and organic products, increasing awareness of preventive healthcare, expanding e-commerce distribution channels, rising investments in ayurvedic research and innovation, and supportive government initiatives.

What Factors Are Accelerating The Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Market Growth?

The rising demand for organic and natural products is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare and consumer care ayurveda products market. Organic and natural products refer to items made from ingredients sourced from plants, minerals, or other natural resources, free of synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers. The escalating demand for such products is driven by increasing consumer awareness of potential health risks associated with synthetic chemicals.

Who Are The Major Players In The Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Market?

The development and expansion of the healthcare and consumer care ayurveda products market are influenced by the operations of major companies such as Nutralite Wellness, ITC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Marico Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd., Emami Ltd., Himalaya Wellness Company, and several others.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Market?

Keeping up with the trend, these major firms are focusing on product advancements, in particular, plant-based products, to cater to increasing consumer demand for natural, sustainable, and chemical-free alternatives. For instance, the National Institute of Ayurveda NIA, an India-based university under the Ministry of Ayush, launched a range of plant-based skincare products in February 2025.

How Is The Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Market Segmented?

The healthcare and consumer care ayurveda products market is segmented by product, route of administration, application, and distribution channel. Products range from tablets and capsules to body wash, moisturizers, lotions, and more. Applications include healthcare, diabetes, pregnancy and postpartum care, respiratory disorders, and others. Distribution channels include the online platform, offline retail pharmacies, supermarkets, hypermarkets, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Healthcare And Consumer Care Ayurveda Products Market?

Asia-Pacific led the global healthcare and consumer care ayurveda products market in 2024. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the future. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

