Global Low-Flow Plumbing Fixtures Market 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Low-Flow Plumbing Fixtures Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong growth has been observed in the low-flow plumbing fixtures market in recent years. The market size has increased from $17.58 billion in 2024 to $18.86 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include concerns about water scarcity, government regulations, environmental awareness, urbanization, rising utility costs, and building code mandates.

What Is The Future Of The Low-Flow Plumbing Fixtures Market?

In the next few years, the low-flow plumbing fixtures market is expected to see substantial growth. Projections indicate an increase to $24.77 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to sustainable construction practices, the demand for green certifications, plumbing retrofitting projects, smart city development, upgrades to ageing infrastructure, and incentives for water conservation. Key trends in the forecasted period include the integration of smart technologies, adoption of eco-labels, uptake in the commercial sector, design-integrated fixtures, material innovation, and alignment with the circular economy.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23749&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Low-Flow Plumbing Fixtures Market?

The low-flow plumbing fixtures market is primarily driven by the growing residential sector. The residential sector covers the construction, sale, and rental of housing for individuals and families. The growing demand for housing units caused by increased urbanization, as individuals migrate to cities in search of better job opportunities and improved living standards, is a crucial factor for market growth. Homes are increasingly fitted with low-flow plumbing fixtures to conserve water by restricting the flow rate in faucets, showerheads, and toilets.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Low-Flow Plumbing Fixtures Market?

Key industry players in the low-flow plumbing fixtures market include Ferguson Enterprises Inc., Kohler Company, Toto Ltd., American Standard Brands, Grohe AG, Villeroy & Boch AG, PORCELANOSA Grupo AIE, Zurn Industries LLC, Delta Faucet Company, Moen Incorporated, Elkay Manufacturing Company, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Sloan Valve Company, Hansgrohe SE, Symmons Industries Inc., Chicago Faucets, Pfister, Speakman Company, Danze by Gerber, Niagara Conservation, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, Rohl LLC, and Brizo AB.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-flow-plumbing-fixtures-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Low-Flow Plumbing Fixtures Market?

Looking forward, notable market players are focusing on the development of advanced anti-overflow systems to eliminate toilet overflows. Advanced anti-overflow systems prevent overflows by using secondary drains, sensors, or valves to reroute or stop the water flow when the toilet is clogged. For example, in February 2024, FGI Industries Ltd., a US-based provider of kitchen and bath products, launched flush guard anti-overflow toilets. The innovative toilet features a patented anti-overflow system with three holes in the bowl that allow water to escape if the main drain is clogged, thereby preventing overflows. These toilets offer a powerful flush, are water-efficient, and are compatible with standard plumbing. These factors make them suitable for both new installations and replacements, and their design is stylish, easy to clean, and accessible for individuals with disabilities.

How Is The Low-Flow Plumbing Fixtures Market Segmented?

The low-flow plumbing fixtures market is segmented in terms of type, deployment, distribution channel, and end-use. Additionally, there are several subsegments.

Type: Faucets, Showerheads, Toilets, Urinals, Other Types

Deployment: New Construction, Repair and Remodeling

Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Offline Sales

End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

By Faucets: Bathroom Faucets, Kitchen Faucets

By Showerheads: Fixed Showerheads, Handheld Showerheads

By Toilets: Single-Flush Toilets, Dual-flush Toilet

By Urinals: Standard Urinals, Waterless Urinals

By Other Types: Faucet Aerators, Showerhead Aerators, Bidets

What Are The Regional Insights In The Low-Flow Plumbing Fixtures Market?

Arguably, the most significant region in the low-flow plumbing fixtures market in 2024 was North America. However, the market report also covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plumbing-fixtures-and-fittings-global-market-report

Plumbing, Heating And Air-Conditioning Contractors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plumbing-heating-and-air-conditioning-contractors-global-market-report

Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mechanical-electrical-and-plumbing-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, has earned a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research, and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, the company's strong focus on in-depth secondary research and unique insights from industry leaders, enables you to gain the information needed to stay ahead of the game. For more details, contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.