Hair Removal Devices Market Report 2025: Personal Grooming Awareness Drives Growth to $3.88 Billion by 2029

Hair Removal Devices Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Hair Removal Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hair removal devices market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.98 billion in 2024 to $2.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of personal grooming, rising disposable incomes, increasing influence of media and beauty standards, higher demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, and expansion of urban populations.

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Hair Removal Devices Industry?

The hair removal devices market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.88 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of at-home beauty devices, a growing male consumer base, increasing preference for convenience-driven grooming solutions, expanding e-commerce penetration, and a rising number of dermatology clinics. Major trends in the forecast period include miniaturization and smart integration in hair removal devices, growing popularity of multifunctional beauty devices, personalization through AI and sensor-based technology, eco-friendly and sustainable product development, and subscription-based device sales models.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24229&type=smp

What Is The Driving Force Behind The Growth Of The Hair Removal Devices Market?

The growing emphasis on aesthetic appearance is expected to propel the growth of the hair removal devices market going forward. Aesthetic appearance refers to the visual attributes of an individual that contribute to their overall physical attractiveness, encompassing features such as skin texture, hair grooming, and body shape, all of which are influenced by personal care and cosmetic treatments. The proliferation of social media and digital culture has amplified beauty ideals, driving a heightened focus on aesthetic appearance. Hair removal devices help maintain aesthetic appearance by providing smooth, hair-free skin through convenient, long-lasting, and non-invasive treatments. For instance, in September 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US-based federal agency, the employment of skincare specialists is projected to grow by 10% from 2023 to 2033, with around 12,800 job openings expected annually over the decade, surpassing the average growth rate for all occupations. Therefore, the growing emphasis on aesthetic appearance is driving the growth of the hair removal devices market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hair Removal Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the hair removal devices market are Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Be Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Solta Medical, Cutera Inc., Lutronic Corp., Venus Concept, Sciton Inc., Syska, Silk'n - Home Skinovations Ltd., Tria Beauty, CosBeauty, Iskin, Lynton Lasers Ltd., iluminage Beauty Inc., LASERBIO OPTOTECH LLP, Dermacell Pvt. Ltd., and SmoothSkin.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hair-removal-devices-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Hair Removal Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the hair removal devices market are focusing on developing advanced products such as dual-wavelength laser devices to enhance the performance and versatility of professional hair removal treatments. For instance, in April 2025, Lumenis Be Ltd., an Israel-based medical technology company, introduced the LightSheer INFINITY and LightSheer DESIRE laser hair removal systems. These advanced devices incorporate diode laser technology, providing effective hair removal solutions for various skin types and hair colors. Notably, the LightSheer INFINITY offers dual-wavelength capabilities, allowing practitioners to customize treatments for individual patient needs.

How Is The Hair Removal Devices Market Segmented?

The hair removal devices market is segmented as follows:

By Product: Energy-Based Devices, Laser Devices, Intense Pulsed Light IPL Devices, Other Products

By Distribution Channel: Super markets And Hyper markets, Drug-Stores, Online

By Application: Facial Hair Removal, Legs, Hands, Other Applications

By End-Users: Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Clinics, Home Use, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Energy-Based Devices: Radiofrequency Devices, Ultrasound-Based Devices, Infrared-Based Devices

By Laser Devices: Diode Laser Devices, Nd:YAG Laser Devices, Alexandrite Laser Devices, Ruby Laser Devices

By Intense Pulsed Light IPL Devices: Handheld IPL Devices, Professional IPL Systems

By Other Products: Razor Devices, Epilators, Waxing Devices, Threading Devices

What Are The Regional Insights In The Hair Removal Devices Market?

North America was the largest region in the hair removal devices market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Sugaring Hair Removal Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sugaring-hair-removal-global-market-report

Laser Hair Remover Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laser-hair-remover-global-market-report

Hair Care Stores Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hair-care-stores-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.