Seeds of Fortune Inc. Announces 2025 Women of Color Creating Wealth Awards Honorees hosted at Chase Harlem

Celebrating Trailblazers Reshaping Business, Education, Technology, and Culture

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeds of Fortune Inc. proudly announces the honorees for the 11th Annual Women of Color Creating Wealth Awards, a dynamic celebration recognizing women of color making significant strides in financial empowerment, innovation, and equity across sectors. This year’s honorees are leaders who have broken barriers and are redefining wealth creation through community, education, and industry transformation.

The award was held on June 7, 2025 at Chase Harlem. This year’s awards span four key categories: Business Community, Education, People & Culture, and Technology & Innovation. These inspiring leaders will be honored for their unwavering commitment to creating pathways for economic mobility and inclusive growth.

2025 Honorees:

Business Community Awards

Nadia Batchelor, Chief Operating Officer, Jefferies

Vivian Young, Global Head of Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs, JPMorganChase

Richalin Rodney, Owner, Run Road Trucking and R Rodney Consulting Agency

Sybil Mimy Wells, NYC & Metro DC Regional Executive Director, BUILD

Dr. Nicole Grimes, CEO-Founder, Carib Biz Network

Education Awards

Nicole Ndzibah, Executive Director, SUNY FIT Social Justice Center

Darlene Blanco, Director of Workforce Development, CUNY-College of Staten Island

Dr. April Leong, Principal, Liberation Diploma Plus High School

Makeba Green, Chair of the Board, The International Girls Academy

People & Culture – Rise Award: Corporate Stewardship

Janine Ting Jansen, Director, Global DEI, Pfizer

Jasmine Humphrey, Director, Campus & Cultural Engagement, LVMH

Courtney Oliver, VP, Human Resources, Paramount

Joy Peña, VP, Inclusive Culture & Experiences, Walt Disney Company

Technology & Innovation Awards

Erika Lewis, Cultural Engagement & Partnerships, Global Business Marketing, Tik Tok

Metty Fisseha, Director, Product Management, Capital One

Folawiyo Campbell-Ajala, Senior Software Engineer, Google DeepMind

“This event honors the women at the forefront of building the future — not just for themselves, but for generations to come,” said Nitiya Walker, Founder and Executive Director of Seeds of Fortune Inc. “These honorees exemplify what it means to create wealth that transcends income — wealth rooted in leadership, opportunity, and equity.”

Additionally, Seeds of Fortune Inc. is proud to partner with Chime and Fidelity, two leading financial institutions committed to closing wealth gaps and advancing economic equity. Their support helps power the 2025 Women of Color Creating Wealth Awards and expand access to financial education and career opportunities for scholars nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.