Western Cape Mobility urges road users to travel responsibly over long weekend

Between 2 and 8 June, 20 road users, including 7 pedestrians, tragically lost their lives on Western Cape roads. Over this same period, 62 people were arrested for driving under the influence. These alarming figures highlight the urgent need for heightened vigilance by both drivers and pedestrians, especially during winter when shorter daylight hours, wind, rain, and fog significantly reduce visibility.

The Western Cape Government urges all road users to remain cautious and responsible, particularly over the upcoming long weekend and during adverse weather conditions.

Long weekends typically see increased travel as many residents take advantage of the break to enjoy leisure time. The Western Cape Government calls on every road user to prioritise safety, not only this weekend, but throughout the winter season and the year.

“With 24/7 traffic law enforcement in place this weekend, we need every road user to take personal responsibility for safety. During winter, when visibility is lower and road conditions more hazardous, it is especially critical to stay alert and cautious as you travel to your destination and return home. Every safe choice can save a life, whether you're driving, walking, or cycling,” said Muneera Allie, Head of Communication for the Western Cape Mobility Department.

Drivers are reminded that alcohol and driving do not mix. If you’re planning to consume alcohol, do so responsibly and make alternate travel arrangements:

Use a ride-hailing service, taxi, or another form of public transport.

Designate a sober driver in your group.

If hosting, offer safe options for guests to get home or stay over.

Pedestrians remain among the most vulnerable road users. To stay safe:

Cross only at designated pedestrian crossings.

Avoid walking on highways and busy roads.

Wear visible or reflective clothing, especially at night or in poor weather conditions.

Stay alert - avoid distractions like phones or headphones near traffic.

The Western Cape’s enforcement and road safety teams will continue their work across the province to monitor traffic, educate road users, and assist those in need.

Let us work together to ensure that every journey ends safely.

