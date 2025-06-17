Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Hatcher, Rep. Cochran, & Rep. Russell Announce $1,000 TOP Grant for Tellico Plains Public Library

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Tom Hatcher, State Rep. Mark Cochran, and State Rep. Lowell Russell today announced a $1,000 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Tellico Plains Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office. Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities.

“This grant represents a significant investment in our community’s future,” said Sen. Hatcher. “I congratulate Tellico Plains Public Library on receiving this funding, and I look forward to the positive impact these additional resources will have on Tellico Plains and Monroe County.”

Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“Investments in our libraries strengthen communities and help shape our next generation of leaders,” said Rep. Cochran and Rep. Russell in a joint statement. “This funding will increase access to valuable services that ensure citizens remain connected to critical resources that address immediate, emerging, and long-term needs.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

