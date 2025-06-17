Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Seal, Rep. Farmer, & Rep. Faison Announce $10,000 in TOP Grant Funding for Jefferson County Libraries

June 16, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Jessie Seal, State Rep. Jeremy Faison, and State Rep. Andrew Farmer today announced $10,000 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Jefferson County.

Specifically, Dandridge Memorial Library will receive $3,860 to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, and internal internet connections. Jefferson City Public Library has been awarded $3,140 for digital literacy instructors, and internal internet connections. Parrott-Wood Memorial Library will also receive $3,000 for digital literacy instruction.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“These grants reaffirm our commitment to providing every resident with access to the tools they need for success,” said Sen. Seal. “Our libraries are vital educational hubs within Jefferson County, and these grants ensure our facilities can continue effectively serving residents.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“Public libraries promote literacy and help bridge the digital divide in communities they serve,” said Rep. Farmer and Rep. Faison in a joint statement. “This funding will ensure our local libraries are equipped to address the growing demands of residents. We look forward to the positive results this investment will have on our area.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

