THINKY Corporation adds AusOptic as New Distribution Partner for Planetary Mixers in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- THINKY Corporation Japan has appointed AusOptic International Pty Ltd as an official distributor for its advanced Planetary Mixers portfolio across Australia and New Zealand, effective June 1, 2025. This strategic partnership will enable AusOptic to supply THINKY's innovative mixing technology to key sectors including battery development, medical device manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and defence, as well as materials research applications.THINKY's revolutionary "Thinky Mixer" technology combines dual-axis rotation with revolution to simultaneously mix and degas materials with unprecedented efficiency. The company offers both compact desktop units ideal for laboratory settings and larger systems designed for industrial-scale production.The THINKY portfolio includes the latest ARE-312 industrial planetary mixer, set to replace the highly successful ARE-250 model. The ARE-312 delivers exceptional performance in mixing, defoaming, and degassing various materials—from liquids and powders to pastes—creating uniform, homogeneous mixtures within minutes or even seconds. Key enhancements include:* Computer connectivity with comprehensive data logging capabilities* Enhanced user interface with 20-program memory* Low heat-generating DC motor delivering 10% higher speed* 20% improvement in mixing and defoaming efficiency"The AusOptic team is delighted to partner with THINKY," said Kevin Ledley, CEO of AusOptic. "The precise and repeatable control of THINKY Mixer technology enables enhanced formulation quality, elimination of human error, and reduced variation attributable to operator skill. This collaboration combines THINKY's technical expertise and global leadership in material preparation with AusOptic's dedicated local support for Australia and New Zealand's growing industries."## About THINKY CorporationFounded in 1971, THINKY Corporation pioneered blade-less planetary centrifugal mixers that uniformly mix, disperse, and de-aerate materials—even those with high viscosity—in minutes. As the first company to develop this technology , THINKY offers customisable solutions with various containers and adapters to meet specific customer requirements, including low-temperature insulation and heat resistance. THINKY supports diverse applications across industries including nanotechnology, adhesives, battery manufacturing, electronics, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and dental materials.## About AusOpticEstablished in 1994 and headquartered in Sydney, AusOptic International Pty Ltd brings over 30 years of industry experience as a leading supplier of optical fibre and communications products. The company provides specialised optical fibre and photonics solutions to clients throughout the APAC region, supporting telecommunications, data centres, infrastructure, and scientific sectors.---**For more information** about the THINKY ARE-312, to schedule a demonstration, or to explore the range of THINKY mixers for your application, visit ( https://ausoptic.com.au ) or call +61 2 9424 2111, Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM AEST.**Media Contact:**James LedleyEmail: james@ausoptic.com.au

The THINKY ARE-312 from Japan, new addition to the THINKY MIXER lineup

