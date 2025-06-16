Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney meets with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Costa

CANADA, June 16 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, António Costa, at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

The Prime Minister emphasized the close and growing relationship between Canada and the European Union (EU). The leaders and their officials are engaged to expand the Canada-EU free trade relationship, defend rules-based trade, and deepen co-operation on shared defence and security challenges.

Prime Minister Carney, President von der Leyen, and President Costa discussed critical minerals and underscored the importance of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

The leaders will meet again at the forthcoming Canada-EU Summit.

