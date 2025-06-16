Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Japan Ishiba Shigeru

CANADA, June 16 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru, at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

As Pacific nations and key Indo-Pacific partners, Prime Minister Carney emphasized the dynamic trade, defence, and commercial relationship between Canada and Japan. The leaders shared partnership opportunities between Canada and Japan in sectors such as aerospace and shipbuilding, as well as on emerging technologies.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Ishiba also welcomed the conclusion of the Canada-Japan Security of Information Agreement, supporting greater co-operation on defence.

The leaders discussed the impacts of growing trade disruptions and the imperative for stable and reliable partners to increase co-operation.

The prime ministers agreed that, in the months and years to come, Canada and Japan will collaborate to build growth, expand bilateral investment, and deliver prosperity for the people of both nations. The leaders will remain in close contact.