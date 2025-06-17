NAPIA Celebrates 75th Year with New Leadership and Renewed Vision

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) proudly announces the installation of its 2025–2026 Officers and Board of Directors during its landmark 75th Annual Meeting held at the Westin Kierland Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. This historic event celebrates NAPIA’s legacy and reaffirms its role as the leading voice for public insurance adjusters nationwide.The conference was formally opened by Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions Director Maria Ailor, whose remarks welcomed attendees from across the country to Arizona and emphasized the Department’s continued advocacy for Arizona insurance consumers.New Leadership TeamNAPIA welcomes a newly elected slate of Officers committed to advancing education, advocacy, and professionalism in the industry:• President: Justin R. Skipton, AIC, SPPA – Scottsdale, AZ• Vice President: Robert Joslin, CPPA – Maui, HI• Second Vice President: Alice Young, AIC, SPPA – Oklahoma City, OK• Third Vice President: Tim Woodard, SPPA, CPAU – Frisco, TX• Fourth Vice President: Ray Altieri III – Tampa, FL• Treasurer: Brian Evans, AIC, SPPA – New York, NY• Secretary: Blair Ryan – Austin, TXThis officer team reflects NAPIA’s deep bench of industry expertise and its commitment to building on decades of leadership and collaboration.Board of DirectorsReturning Members:• Stephanie Lee, AIC, SPPA – Edmond, OK• Taylor Babb, CPPA – Seattle, WA• Brett Cohen, SPPA – Philadelphia, PA• Jaeson Taylor, JD – Cleveland, OH• Danielle Gabbard, MBA – Southfield, MI• Benny Wright, – Wellington, FL• Chris Aldrich (Past President Seat) – Toms River, NJ• Clay Morrison, CPPA (Past President Seat) – Galveston, TXNewly Elected to the Board:• Matthew Blumkin, Esq. – Los Angeles, CA (Immediate Past President)• Staci L. Goodman – New York, NY• Katherine M. Papa – Amherst, NY• Andrew M. Knox, SPPA – Tampa, FLA Historic YearAs NAPIA enters its 75th year, the association honors its founding in 1951 and its decades-long mission to protect policyholders and elevate the public adjusting profession. Today, NAPIA continues to be the gold standard for public insurance adjusters across the United States.President Justin R. Skipton shared, “This year is a celebration of the people and purpose that make our association great. We honor the past, but we are focused on the future. My goal is to continue strengthening our profession, defending our role in the claims process, and creating space for the next generation of leadership.”Looking AheadNAPIA’s priorities for the year include expanding educational opportunities, deepening engagement through committee leadership, and collaborating with key regulatory and industry organizations such as NAIC, NCOIL, CAIF, United Policyholders, TAPIA, FAPIA, RMAPIA, PCAPIA, and others.The 75th Annual Meeting was a celebration of tradition, leadership, and commitment to policyholder advocacy—a milestone that reaffirms NAPIA’s central role in the insurance ecosystem.For more information, visit www.napia.com

