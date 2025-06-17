Global Women’s Assembly Features 125 Climate Justice Experts & Practitioners from 50 Countries

As the climate crisis accelerates, women leaders will come together to uplift climate solutions across multiple sectors

CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual — From June 23 to 28, the Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) will host their seventh convening of women policymakers, government officials, and community leaders from across the world at the Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice: Path to COP30 and Beyond The virtual event comes just months ahead of COP30 in Brazil where the international climate community will have to reckon with the waning support for climate action in wake of the election of conservative governments, making the role of women climate leaders and the climate justice movement crucial in addressing the crisis.Decades of research demonstrates that women’s global leadership is necessary to achieve just and effective climate policies and solutions, yet new data from March 2025 reveals that women remain underrepresented at all levels of decision-making worldwide. The absence of women’s leadership is in sharp contrast to the higher levels of concern women have about climate change and the disproportionate impact of climate disasters on women.Across the planet, climate change is impacting most of the global population and the majority of people want stronger climate action from their governments, yet some of the highest polluting nations are moving in the opposite direction. Government fossil fuel interests will undoubtedly inform the outcomes of this year’s COP30, making it crucial for there to be a strong force of non-governmental parties to counter fossil fuel disinformation and denial, and offer pathways forward based on community-led strategies and solutions.At the Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice: Path to COP30 and Beyond, women climate leaders—representing civil society, government, and grassroots movements—will highlight climate solutions across multiple sectors for global action. The Assembly will also serve as a convening to support a collective Call to Action in the lead-up to COP30 and beyond, and it is designed to generate ongoing networks of action regionally and by campaign focus for the years to come.WHAT: Virtual Conference, Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice: Path to COP30 and BeyondWHEN: June 23-28 @ 1:00 - 6:00 PM ET, dailyWHERE: Virtual. Register here.WHO: Organized by Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN). Speaker highlights include:June 24, 1:15 PM ET - Global Voices for Climate Justice--- Christiana Figueres, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (2010 to 2016), Founding Partner, Global Optimism, Costa Rica--- Mary Robinson, Former President of Ireland; Member, The Elders; Co-Founder, Project Dandelion, Ireland--- Susana Muhamad, Former Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia, ColombiaJune 26, 3:25 PM ET - On Fire! Youth Leading the Way--- Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Convenor, Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP), Senior Advisory, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, Philippines--- Xiye Bastida (Otomi-Toltec), Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Re-Earth Initiative, Mexico/USAJune 28, 1:15 PM ET - Indigenous Women from Brazil on the Path to COP30--- Federal Deputy Célia Xakriabá (Xakriabá), Federal Deputy in Brazilian Congress in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, and co-founder of the National Articulation of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestrality (ANMIGA), Brazil--- Secretary Puyr Tembé (Tembé), First Secretary of State for Indigenous Peoples of Pará in the Brazilian Amazon, and Co-founder of Ancestral Indigenous Women WarriorsJune 28, 2:05 PM ET - Breakthrough Journalism: Strategies for Covering the Climate Crisis--- Amy Goodman, Host and Executive Producer of Democracy Now!, Turtle Island/USA--- Amy Westervelt, Executive Editor/Drilled, Costa Rica

