H.R. 2174, Paycheck Protection Act of 2025

H.R. 2174 would prohibit federal agencies and the Postal Service from deducting federal labor union dues, fees, or political contributions from employee paychecks.Under current law, most federal unions collect dues through payroll deductions made in agreement with the federal employer.

CBO expects that to implement those changes, agencies would need to update their payroll systems. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Enacting H.R. 2174 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Emma Uebelhor. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.