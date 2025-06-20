S. 1900, Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act of 2025

S. 1900 would require the Department of the Treasury to support Taiwan’s admission to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or participation in activities of the Fund before it becomes a member. That requirement would expire when Taiwan becomes a member of the IMF or 10 years following the enactment of the legislation, whichever is sooner. The bill also would require the Secretary of the Treasury to report to the Congress on its efforts to support Taiwan’s membership and participation in the IMF.

On the basis of information about similar efforts and reporting requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the act would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

On March 20, 2025, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for H.R. 910, the Taiwan Non‑Discrimination Act of 2025, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Financial Services on March 5, 2025. The two bills are similar, and CBO’s estimates of their budgetary effects are the same.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Dawn Sauter Regan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.