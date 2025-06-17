LarmorBio Announces Three New Abstracts to Be Presented at the Endocrine Society 2025 Annual Meeting (ENDO)

Company Will Introduce New Proprietary MarlinMR™ System at Meeting

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LarmorBio™, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) spinout pioneering the use of microscale magnetic resonance (MMR) for life sciences research and clinical diagnostics, announced today that its proprietary oxidative stress platform, MarlinMR™, will be introduced at the upcoming Endocrine Society 2025 Annual Meeting (ENDO 2025), taking place in San Francisco from July 12–15, 2025.In addition to showcasing the platform, LarmorBio will present new clinical data on three abstracts at the meeting including:Abstract #7610 - Point-of-Care Oxidative Stress Profiling Reveals Distinct Inflammatory Subgroups in Subjects with Cardiometabolic RisksThis study evaluates 350 patients and measures key biomarkers predictive of macrovascular and microvascular disease progression in patients with conditions such as obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. The study compares the performance of the MarlinMR™ proprietary oxidative stress measurement with widely used clinical markers, demonstrating its potential to more precisely assess disease progression risk.Late Breaking Abstract #13228 - Microscale Magnetic Resonance Profiling of Plasma Oxidative Stress (OS) Reveals Early Metabolic Dysfunction in Normoglycemic and Prediabetic IndividualsThis abstract represents a pilot study performed by LarmorBio in conjunction with a major reference laboratory in the United States. The study evaluates the ability of the MarlinMR™ system to measure metabolic dysregulation relative to established biomarkers for disease activity in metabolically healthy and metabolically non-healthy patients.Late Breaking Abstract #13159 - Point-of-Care Microscale Magnetic Resonance Effectively Monitors Oxidative Stress Mitigation in Preconception Women with Obesity Undergoing Digital Health InterventionThis study looks at the ability of an app-based health intervention to positively impact oxidative stress levels and overall health in high-risk women. Previous studies have shown the ability of GLP-1 therapeutics to positively lower overall oxidative stress levels in patients, however, this is the first study to look directly at app-based lifestyle intervention.The findings of these abstracts build on a growing body of evidence supporting the MarlinMR™ platform, including recent publications showing the ability of the technology to compliment conventional markers in predicting early metabolic dysregulation in patients, its ability to predict vascular dysfunction, its correlation with kidney tissue damage, and its capacity to measure response to GLP-1–based therapies.“We are exceptionally excited to present this new data at ENDO 2025 and continue building the case for our MarlinMR™ platform in clinical care,” said Michael J. McPhaul, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at LarmorBio. “Cardiovascular and metabolic diseases remain leading causes of death globally. A simple blood test that can identify early metabolic dysregulation in patients early has the potential to transform care by enabling timely, intensified treatment interventions.”About LarmorBio:LarmorBio is a pioneering life science research and clinical diagnostic company that has developed a microscale magnetic resonance technology for measuring critical biological data in blood and cell samples. The primary application of the technology is the ability to measure oxidative stress levels in blood which plays a critical role in early metabolic dysregulation and chronic disease progression. Prior to LarmorBio’s MarlinMR’s platform, no technology could directly measure oxidative stress in under five minutes at low cost by an untrained user at the point of care. The company currently has deployed the system globally in partnership with major research hospitals and leading healthcare companies and has 14 peer-reviewed publications supporting the system’s clinical utility.

