Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Stevens, Rep. Martin, & Rep. Hurt Announce $4,411 in TOP Grant Funding for Gibson County Libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, State Rep. Brock Martin, and State Rep. Chris Hurt today announced $4,411 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Gibson County.

Specifically, Humboldt Public Library will receive $2,571 to help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots. Mildred G. Fields Memorial Library will also receive $1,840 for assistance with Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are community treasures that foster lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Stevens. “These grants ensure our facilities continue providing valuable services to all residents in Gibson County.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at facilities.

“These grants represent a strong investment in our future,” said Rep. Martin and Rep. Hurt in a joint statement. “We congratulate our libraries on receiving this funding and look forward to the positive impact these additional resources will have on our community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

