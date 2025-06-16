Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Walley, Rep. Capley, & Rep. Haston Announce $2,571 TOP Grant Award for Hardin County Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Page Walley, State Rep. Kip Capley, and State Rep. Kirk Haston today announced a $2,571 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Hardin County Library. This funding will help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“This grant empowers our library to offer enhanced resources that benefit all in Hardin County,” said Sen. Walley. “I am proud to have supported this investment in our future; congratulations to our local library officials for their efforts in helping secure this award.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at the facility.

“Libraries are vital institutions that provide access to information, technology, and educational opportunities,” said Rep. Capley and Rep. Haston in a joint statement. “This funding will help our local facility maintain and expand critical services to address unique needs for Hardin County residents.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

