Internship program builds skills — and futures — for young adults with disabilities

Five young Sherwood residents who once struggled to speak up now stand tall, ready for the workforce. This week they celebrated graduating from a nine-month internship program that gave them real-world job skills and big dreams for the future.

The internship was part of Project SEARCH, a national employment program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The program helps participants build job skills through hands-on learning at local businesses—and supports them as they transition from school into the working world.

“I am most proud of never giving up and keep moving forward,” said intern Cheroyl, 22. “I've become a strong, independent person, ready to do great work.”

This Project SEARCH success was made possible through a partnership among Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), nonprofit Fidgetech, Sherwood High School, and dental equipment manufacturer DCI International, which hosted the interns at its facility in Newberg.

“I like DCI because it’s friendly people, lot to do, and nice and quiet,” said intern Ethan, 20.

Hands-on learning and support

Project SEARCH offers more than a typical internship. Interns rotate through different job roles, receive classroom instruction and have on-the-job support from professional skills trainers.

Fidgetech coordinated the program with support from the ODHS Office of Developmental Disabilities Services. Fidgetech also provided the skills trainers who worked alongside the interns at DCI, helping them learn job skills, confidence and independence.

Over the course of the program, the interns gained experience in equipment assembly, shipping, custodial work, customer service and more. They also learned soft skills needed to be successful in the workplace.

Each morning started with classroom instruction taught by Doug Luthy, a Special Education teacher at Sherwood High School, who helped the interns build communication, self-advocacy, and emotional regulation skills.

“In the beginning, some of our interns didn't speak much at all. And by the end, they're standing up in front of a group talking about everything they've learned and all of the skills they've developed,” said Jeanna Johnson, Vice President of Fidgetech.

Intern Liam, 20, said he learned technical skills, communications skills and how to be flexible with changing priorities.

Intern Michael, 21, said the experience helped him improve his resume and discover his career goals.

“Before, my resume was kind of dull and didn't explain much, but now my resume is based on assembly and it shows my skills very well,” he said.

Johnny, 22, said he learned how to work with a team. He enjoyed joking with his coworkers and participating in birthday celebrations, staff potlucks and the Halloween costume contest.

“I learned how to socialize with people and how to be aware of other coworkers’ safety. Like when I’m pushing a cart of finished goods, I look around, and see there are people there,” he said.

Ethan took pride in working efficiently.

“Picking parts off the shelve took me 15 minutes. Now it takes me five minutes to do,” he said.

For Cheroyl, one of the biggest lessons was learning to stay calm under pressure.

“I am proud that I am able to be flexible throughout the day,” she said. “I kept my body relaxed when I felt anxious. I would like to thank Mr. Luthy for teaching me new skills, particularly for his support in helping me manage my anxiety.”

Next steps: jobs and dreams

Now that the internship is complete, the graduates are starting their job search. They’ll be supported by Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), a program of the Oregon Department of Human Services that helps people with disabilities prepare for and succeed in employment.

Lynne Carter, their Vocational Rehabilitation counselor, said the interns are well-prepared to find meaningful work.

“Thanks to their experience with this employer and Project Search, they have developed significantly and are now much better prepared for employment,” she said.

The experience helped the interns learn about their interests and strengths. They look forward to finding permanent employment and the independence they’ll gain.

Michael is looking for a job where he can use his hands.

“I love to work with my hands, and also work with a team,” he said. “I also want to save for a new car, and once I get established in my job, I want to save the money for my own apartment.”

Liam also enjoyed the hands-on work.

“I like building things and working with my hands and mind,” he said. “Once I start making money, I would like to save up to buy a computer. I’ll maybe be getting an apartment with a roommate once housing prices drop.”

Cheroyl is pursuing a job in baking, and already earned her food handler’s card with help from her skills trainer.

“With this card, I could even work at Safeway Bakery or Crumble Cookies. Once I get a job and save money, I dream of traveling to Japan and Universal Studios,” she said.

Johnny looks forward to a job in cabinet building or furniture assembly.

“I like to put stuff together and I have always been fascinated with shelves as a kid. I’m also thinking of learning how to draw better so I can bring my personal ideas to life,” he said.

A proven model with room to grow

Participants in Project SEARCH do well in their future careers. Nationally, 75% of graduates achieve employment. Typically, they earn better than minimum wage.

One aspect that sets Project SEARCH apart from other employment services is the depth of training the interns receive, said Pennie Hartley, statewide Project Search coordinator.

“They're able to learn technical skills, communication skills, and how to navigate the world of work — all different kinds of skills that can really help them for the rest of their lives,” she said.

Businesses also benefit, she said. They often hire at least one of their interns.

Dillon Smith, Chief Operating Officer of DCI, said what surprised him most was how much his employees embraced the interns.

“If you’re a business and you're looking to enhance the lives of your employees and better support your community, then I would highly recommend working with Project SEARCH and exploring what benefits can be traded there,” he said.

Get involved

Oregon Department of Human Services hopes to expand Project SEARCH to reach more young people who are transitioning from school to work. For that, it needs school districts, employment provider agencies and especially businesses willing to host interns.