Job Announcement - Deputy Clerk - Minot

General Summary or Purpose

Candidates selected for an interview will be required to take typing and grammar tests. If you would enjoy reviewing documents to determine conformity to court procedures and rules and are obsessed with details and accuracy, this opportunity may be right for you. The Ideal Candidate: Thrives in a highly structured, deadline-oriented and fast-paced environment.

Enjoys applying many procedures and rules.

Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Gives excellent customer service.

Easily adapts to changes.

Shows initiative and dependability. The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

Requires a high school diploma and two years of related experience. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the experience requirement.

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Clerk of Court I, II, III or IV or Deputy Clerk of District Court Supervisor

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt The Deputy Clerk of District Court is responsible for performing and assisting other court personnel in duties associated with case management activities of criminal, civil, traffic, or other cases before the district court from initial filing to final disposition, and for assisting other court personnel in completing these duties. If assigned, makes a verbatim record of district and juvenile court proceedings using audio recording equipment, creates and maintains annotations/tags, notes appearances and essential events during the proceedings. Performs courtroom duties. Performs court operations involved in the scheduling, handling, and preparing of court calendars in accordance with the directives of the Clerk of Court.

Receives and reviews incoming documents to determine conformity to court procedures, laws, and rules. Routes documents to proper offices and persons.

Ensures that cases are assigned to judicial officers in accordance with the district's caseflow plan. Provides proper notice to parties of case numbers and judge assignments.

Records incoming documents, case proceedings, and dispositions into the court's case management system. Processes court orders, notices, and reports in accordance with business practices and established procedures.

Receives and records all fees, fines, bonds, restitution, or other receipts submitted to the Clerk of Courts Office. Generates checks, balances tills, prepares deposits, and assists with month-end financial activities.

Receives, answers, and routes telephone calls to appropriate parties. Provides assistance to the public in their requests for information that does not involve legal advice, confidentiality, or right-to-know laws.

Implements court procedures and rules and clerks hearings, as directed by the Clerk of Court. Organizes cases daily to ensure each judge attending court, and coordinates the court session with the judge, court security, attorneys, and parties to ensure it is managed and completed efficiently and effectively. Relates court documents to hearings and relates events to each other.

Searches criminal, civil, traffic, and judgment records.

Participates in the management of the District Court jury program.

Ensures quality of court records by reviewing files and monitoring various reports so that the court's records are maintained accurately and timely.

Accurately records court proceedings through the use of audio recording equipment in person or via remote recording. Responsibility also requires creating and maintaining annotations/tags, taking court notes during hearings to identify appearances, essential events, and to locate and play back prior testimony. May require travel to other counties within a unit for court proceedings assigned to a district judge or referee.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a high school diploma and two years of related experience. Any combination of education, training, or experience which demonstrates the ability to successfully complete the major responsibilities and essential functions may be substituted for the experience requirement. Valid driver’s license or evidence of equivalent mobility. If assigned recording duties, then requires AAERT (American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers) CER (certified electronic court reporter) certification or ability to obtain within one year of assignment. A comparable certification by another state court or federal court may be substituted for the AAERT certification.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements