Dr. Clarence's New Book 'She’s In Hiding' Shines Light on Faith, Healing, and Triumph Over Trauma

HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Clarence E. S. Jones, DD, esteemed faith leader and community advocate, proudly announces the release of his powerful new book, She’s In Hiding.This deeply moving work offers an unflinching look at the silent struggles of women living in the shadows of abuse, trauma, and shame revealing the path to hope and restoration through unwavering faith.She’s In Hiding is more than a collection of stories it is a ministry for the brokenhearted and a clarion call to those who feel unseen or unworthy. Through the authentic journeys of three women Sarah, Emma, and Tasha.Bishop Jones invites readers into a world where pain meets compassion and despair is overcome by the transformative power of God’s love.Sarah, once a confident lawyer, finds herself trapped in an abusive marriage, her spirit nearly extinguished by fear and isolation. Through rediscovery of her faith and the support of a caring church community, she reclaims her voice and becomes a beacon of hope for other survivors — launching a legal aid initiative for women escaping domestic violence.Emma’s story unfolds in the quiet sanctuary of her garden, where years of emotional abuse have left her withdrawn and voiceless. A gentle invitation from a neighbor leads her to a women’s group at Grace Fellowship Church, where she learns the power of forgiveness and begins her journey toward healing. Her transformation from isolation to mentorship inspires others to break free from the chains of their past.Tasha’s narrative is a testament to resilience in the face of relentless adversity. Raised in foster care and scarred by abuse, her life was marked by cycles of self-destruction and hopelessness. A simple note from a diner regular and the embrace of a faith community become the catalysts for her healing. Today, Tasha counsels young women, sharing her testimony and helping others discover their worth in Christ.Throughout the book, Bishop Jones beautifully weaves scripture and spiritual insight, grounding each story in the enduring promises of God. She’s In Hiding does not shy away from the harsh realities of trauma but instead offers a message of redemption — that no wound is too deep, no story too broken for God’s healing touch.As Senior Pastor of the Bronx Pentecostal Deliverance Center and International House of Praise, Bishop Jones has dedicated his life to empowering individuals and transforming communities. His leadership in urban development, spiritual education, and advocacy for the vulnerable resonates through every page of this book.She’s In Hiding is a vital resource for anyone seeking hope — whether survivors themselves or supporters walking alongside loved ones. It stands as a testament to the truth that “hurt people can help people,” proving that through faith, pain can be transformed into divine purpose.The book is now available for purchase and is poised to become a cornerstone resource for churches, counseling centers, and anyone longing for a story of hope, healing, and the unbreakable power of God’s love.About the Author:Bishop Clarence E. S. Jones, DD, is a Bronx native, pastor, community leader, and author. As Senior Pastor of the Bronx Pentecostal Deliverance Center and President of the Bronx Deliverance Bible Institute, he is devoted to spiritual growth, community transformation, and the empowerment of individuals through faith.

