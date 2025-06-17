Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,864 in the last 365 days.

A Story of Grief, Pride, and Purpose. Introducing Caelthorne Art

augustus caelthorne is displaying a vogue-like photo, of himself self-directed and self-photographed as part of his portfolio in monochrome colors wearing a black leather jacket, seated on a black leather chair

Augustus J.N.M. Caelthorne - Multi-Disciplinary Artist and Marquess of Caelthorne

caelthorne is using his own body as canvas with black painted words predominantly ART all over his body in this photo caelthorne art is lying on the floor and making a physical image block frame with his two hands faced towards the camera giving an almost

Caelthorne in a self-directed, self-photographed shoot, using his body as canvas.

caelthorne is posing with his face painted in a high fashion style photo all in black and white to provoke conversation and communicate a message caelthorne almost looks like the joker with the way his face is painted in this photo.

The Marquess of Caelthorne in a self-directed and self-photographed shoot, for one of his projects.

I create from the edge of feeling – where memory burns, identity softens, and art becomes a lifeline, for a lifetime.

I wish for my art to not just be seen; I want it to be felt, lived, and purposefully shared. Narrative, is the ultimate art. If what you see, doesn't touch your soul, then the artwork is not for you.”
— Caelthorne - Multi-Disciplinary Fine Artist
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caelthorne Art, the multidisciplinary fine artist, today announced the release of a new body of mixed media artworks designed to support The Lady Isabel Foundation, a charity aiding women and children affected by domestic violence.

Each piece in the collection (Titled "Monochrome Rainbow") is created through Caelthorne’s signature multi-stage process—beginning with the artist’s own body as canvas, photographed through a self-directed lens, then evolved using generative portraiture and finally hand-rendered with mixed media on Fabriano paper. The artworks will be offered in limited editions, with proceeds supporting the Foundation’s outreach, safe havens, and skills training initiatives.

This announcement reflects Caelthorne Art’s commitment to Art for a Purpose, where creative expression serves as a force for advocacy, healing, and legacy-building.

“I create from the edge of feeling—where memory burns, identity softens, and art becomes a lifeline,” said Caelthorne.

Founded in honor of his late mother, The Lady Isabel Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to helping survivors of domestic abuse rebuild their lives with dignity. Caelthorne’s artistic journey is deeply interwoven with the Foundation’s mission, making each work not just a piece of art, but a contribution to positive social impact.

About Caelthorne Art
Caelthorne Art is the contemporary studio practice of Augustus J.N.M. Caelthorne, a multidisciplinary artist working across body-based photography, generative portraiture, and mixed media fine art. His work explores grief, identity, and transformation while directly supporting The Lady Isabel Foundation.

About The Lady Isabel Foundation
The Lady Isabel Foundation is a philanthropic organization that provides practical and emotional support to women and children affected by domestic violence, mental health awareness, early childhood development and community based skills development. Its programs focus on safe housing, skills development, and holistic recovery.

Augustus J.N.M. Caelthorne
Caelthorne Art
+27 68 925 8491
caelthorneart@outlook.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Story of Grief, Pride, and Purpose. Introducing Caelthorne Art

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more