A Story of Grief, Pride, and Purpose. Introducing Caelthorne Art

Augustus J.N.M. Caelthorne - Multi-Disciplinary Artist and Marquess of Caelthorne Caelthorne in a self-directed, self-photographed shoot, using his body as canvas. The Marquess of Caelthorne in a self-directed and self-photographed shoot, for one of his projects.

I create from the edge of feeling – where memory burns, identity softens, and art becomes a lifeline, for a lifetime.

I wish for my art to not just be seen; I want it to be felt, lived, and purposefully shared. Narrative, is the ultimate art. If what you see, doesn't touch your soul, then the artwork is not for you.” — Caelthorne - Multi-Disciplinary Fine Artist

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caelthorne Art, the multidisciplinary fine artist, today announced the release of a new body of mixed media artworks designed to support The Lady Isabel Foundation , a charity aiding women and children affected by domestic violence.Each piece in the collection (Titled " Monochrome Rainbow ") is created through Caelthorne’s signature multi-stage process—beginning with the artist’s own body as canvas, photographed through a self-directed lens, then evolved using generative portraiture and finally hand-rendered with mixed media on Fabriano paper. The artworks will be offered in limited editions, with proceeds supporting the Foundation’s outreach, safe havens, and skills training initiatives.This announcement reflects Caelthorne Art’s commitment to Art for a Purpose , where creative expression serves as a force for advocacy, healing, and legacy-building.“I create from the edge of feeling—where memory burns, identity softens, and art becomes a lifeline,” said Caelthorne.Founded in honor of his late mother, The Lady Isabel Foundation is a non-profit organization devoted to helping survivors of domestic abuse rebuild their lives with dignity. Caelthorne’s artistic journey is deeply interwoven with the Foundation’s mission, making each work not just a piece of art, but a contribution to positive social impact.About Caelthorne ArtCaelthorne Art is the contemporary studio practice of Augustus J.N.M. Caelthorne, a multidisciplinary artist working across body-based photography, generative portraiture, and mixed media fine art. His work explores grief, identity, and transformation while directly supporting The Lady Isabel Foundation.About The Lady Isabel FoundationThe Lady Isabel Foundation is a philanthropic organization that provides practical and emotional support to women and children affected by domestic violence, mental health awareness, early childhood development and community based skills development. Its programs focus on safe housing, skills development, and holistic recovery.

