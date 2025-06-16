Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Reeves, & Rep. Hale Announce $1,202 TOP Grant for Adams Memorial Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Shane Reeves, and State Rep. Michael Hale today announced a $1,202 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Adams Memorial Library. The funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“The investments made in our public libraries increase access to critical resources that fill gaps in the lives of citizens,” said Sen. Reeves. “This grant will ensure Adams Memorial Library continues its important work educating our future leaders.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“This grant reflects our ongoing commitment to Cannon County’s future,” said Rep. Hale. “Through these funds, Adams Memorial Library will continue providing services that effectively address the needs of all who visit our library.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

