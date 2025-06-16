Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Crowe, Rep. Hill, & Rep. Jones Announce $1,000 TOP Grant for Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Rusty Crowe, State Rep. Timothy Hill, and State Rep. Renea Jones today announced a $1,000 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library. This funding will help cover the cost of digital literacy instruction at the library.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are more than just buildings full of books; they are community hubs that offer essential services,” said Sen. Crowe. “These funds ensure our library can continue to be a place that brings people together to connect, learn, and grow.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs within their communities. Resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and enhanced internet access at a library facility.

“In today’s digital world, access to technology and digital literacy is essential, and our libraries are rising to meet that need,” said Rep. Hill and Rep. Jones in a joint statement. “This grant will strengthen our library’s ability to reach more people and support lifelong learning throughout the community.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.