Mycoprotein Products Market to Surpass USD 1.4 Billion by 2035, Growing at 5.9% CAGR

Mycoprotein Products Market

Analysis of Mycoprotein Products Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mycoprotein products market is estimated to be valued at USD 794.7 million in 2025 and forecast to surpass USD 1,409.9 million in 2035 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The global mycoprotein products market is witnessing sustained growth, driven by the increasing consumer shift toward sustainable, high-protein, and meat-alternative food sources. Mycoprotein, derived from filamentous fungi, offers a rich source of dietary fiber and complete protein, making it a popular choice among vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians.With growing awareness of environmental and health impacts linked to animal-based proteins, mycoprotein-based food innovations such as meat-free burgers, nuggets, sausages, and ready meals are gaining widespread appeal. Technological advancements in fermentation processes and clean-label formulations are further driving the product range and commercial scalability.Key growth drivers include rising demand for meat substitutes, increasing investments in fungal protein R&D, and greater consumer inclination toward clean, ethical, and sustainable food choices. Regulatory approvals and ongoing product launches in retail and foodservice channels are expanding global market access and category acceptance.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Market Overview / DriversRising concerns over climate change and the environmental footprint of livestock farming have significantly driven the shift toward alternative protein sources like mycoprotein. Demand is further supported by advancements in fermentation technology and clean-label product innovation. Regulatory support for alternative proteins across Europe and North America is also encouraging new product launches.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global mycoprotein products market is expected to reach US$ XX billion by 2033.Meat substitutes remain the largest application segment, accounting for over XX% market share.North America and Europe collectively hold a dominant market position, driven by early adoption of plant-based diets.Online retail to emerge as a high-growth distribution channel, due to growing e-commerce in health foods.Mycoprotein demand in Asia Pacific is projected to rise significantly as flexitarian diets gain popularity.“As health-conscious consumers increasingly turn to sustainable, nutritious meat alternatives, mycoprotein is poised to become a mainstream protein source in the global food ecosystem,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Winning StrategyLeading players are focusing on expanding their distribution networks, investing in marketing plant-based proteins as mainstream, and improving the sensory profile and flavor of mycoprotein products. Strategic partnerships with food service chains and plant-based brands are helping boost visibility and market penetration.Notable DevelopmentsIn 2022, Quorn Foods launched new high-protein, gluten-free product lines in the U.S. and U.K. targeting sports nutrition and health-focused consumers.Better Meat Co. collaborated with food processing giants to scale up fermentation-based mycoprotein production in North America.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR’s report provides a detailed and unbiased analysis of the global mycoprotein products market, with historical demand data (2018–2022) and forecast insights (2023–2033).It offers detailed segmentation on the basis of:Product Type (Minced, Slices, Nuggets, Burgers, Others)Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Others)Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Others)Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, MEA)Key Companies ProfiledQuorn FoodsMycoTechnology Inc.The Better Meat Co.Marlow FoodsEnough (3F Bio Ltd.)Mycorena ABNature’s FyndTyson Foods Inc.Beyond Meat Inc.Industry NewsIn 2023, Nature’s Fynd received regulatory approval in Europe to commercialize its fungi-based protein products, opening new growth avenues in the region.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The cocoa powder market will be USD 3,720 million in 2025. Fact.MR's research shows that the industry valuation will grow at 5.1% CAGR and reach USD 6,110 million by 2035The global whiskey market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR 6% value, during the forecast period 2022 to 2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 62 Billion. Considering this increasing growth and the booming demand in the global market, the whiskey market is expected to reach US$ 110 Billion by 2032.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.