GOOD CULINARY VIBRATIONS | NEW 'FUN FUN FUN' CHEF APRONS HONOR BRIAN WILSON'S APPEARANCE ON ROCK & ROLL KITCHEN®

The Rock & Roll Chef®️ Marty Larkin, Creator/Owner of The Rock & Roll Kitchen®️. FUN FUN FUN Leather Chef Apron by The Rock & Roll Chef®

NEW "FUN FUN FUN" APRONS HONOR BEACH BOY BRIAN WILSON'S "ROCK & ROLL KITCHEN" APPEARANCE

I had a wonderful time.” — Brian Wilson, The Beach Boys

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rock & Roll Kitchen® today announced the release of its first limited-edition leather chef apron, starting with “FUN FUN FUN” — a tribute to Beach Boy Brian Wilson and his virtually unknown appearance on an episode of the unique cooking/music show, The Rock & Roll Kitchen®.

Created by The Rock & Roll Chef® (Marty Larkin, a professional chef, musician and creative director), the apron has far more meaning than just some nice merchandise; its backstory involves not only Brian, but also world-class musicians, creative differences, and Brian likely defying his controversial therapist (Eugene Landy) to film the show.

BRIAN’S EPISODE ALMOST DIDN’T HAPPEN

Originally launched as a fast, irreverent Los Angeles public access show, The Rock & Roll Kitchen attracted industry attention quickly. Within months of its humble debut, an All-Star Band and video crew was assembled by an early guest: Pink Floyd sax player Scott Page. The amazing house band included legendary hit makers like Lee Sklar (bass), Jim Keltner (drums), Tower of Power horns, Mike Finnigan (keys & vocals), and Lawrence Juber (guitar). Ginger Baker of Cream even popped in to make English pancakes.

But the biggest surprise was Wilson, whose organization initially passed on the invite to appear. Chef Larkin believes a contentious pre-show meeting with Wilson’s controversial therapist (Eugene Landy) was the reason.

“Landy and I didn’t exactly hit it off,” recalls Larkin. “It turns out all the other Beach Boys had issues with him too. Brian #1 (as I called him) was also at the meeting, but barely — that was the version of him that was shut down, guarded, robotic. I was told soon after that Brian was a no-go for the show. I have no doubt Landy squashed it.”

Somehow, everything changed.

“I don’t know if it was the concept, the killer band, or maybe even me — it’s obvious during our interview Brian liked me,” says Larkin. “So I’m thinking Brian defied his therapist — and he did indeed fire him a few months later. So Brian #2 was the one who filmed with us — sweet, funny, accessible.”

And the recipe he made? “Surfer Chicken.”

“FUN FUN FUN” CHEF APRON AS TRIBUTE

Despite production chaos — no script, no rehearsals, no shot list, all “run and gun/improv,” a director with no cooking show experience — some footage survives, including Wilson’s interview. Brian played “Super Girl,” noodled around with some Gershwin, and did a full band number called “Spirit Of Rock & Roll.”

“The producers and I were so far apart, they actually had the moxy to say my interview with Brian was no good?!” Larkin laughs. “That was the last straw — trying to tell me something I knew was great, wasn’t? But after I posted it online years later, everyone agreed with me: it was a terrific interview.” See the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S89dRcc4DwI&t=35s

Larkin: “The ‘FUN FUN FUN’ aprons honor that day, and more. I now see this as one of the world’s greatest musicians giving me and my show his blessing by agreeing to film with us. When you add in the other amazing players who have been asking about doing this again, that’s a great feeling.”

And that was only the beginning.

The 100% top grain chef aprons kick off a new line of handcrafted leather chef aprons inspired by rock legends Larkin has PERSONALLY worked for or with. Other designs include:

• “Sweet Child O’ Mine” – honoring Steven Adler (Guns N’ Roses)

• “Sunshine of Your Love” – a tribute to Ginger Baker (Cream) •

• “The Last In Line” – inspired by Ronnie James Dio

• “The Flame” – dedicated to Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick)

• “Pour Some Sugar On Me” – a nod to Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard)

The “FUN FUN FUN” apron is available now at www.rocknrollkitchen.com, and soon on the upcoming Rock & Roll Kitchen® App, which will also feature video, audio, a podcast, behind-the-scenes content, and recipes from the intersection of food and music.

AFTER THE SHOW

“There’s a joke in the industry,” says Larkin. “It goes: I’ve done so many pilots, I feel like a flight attendant — hah. Like most pilots, mine never went anywhere, but the name and format are very strong, so I expanded things.”

Larkin now owns four intellectual properties on the brand (USPTO registered trademarks); he’s appeared in national spots (Kraft Foods); multiple appearances on local & national TV (WGN, etc.); created the award-winning Totally Chipotle® Foods; designed a pumpkin carving kit for X-Acto; and worked with more rock legends like Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Steven Adler (Guns N' Roses), and John Panozzo (Styx). He’s done live presentations of the show (Taste Of Chicago, Ribfest, Summerfest, National Restaurant Show), and more.

WHAT’S COOKING NEXT

Larkin and company have been producing additional line extensions of his two brands, including:

• The Rock & Roll Kitchen® App – exclusive video, audio, recipes, merch, and more

• Rock & Roll Kitchen® Cooking/Music Academy – blending culinary and musical arts

• The Rock & Roll Kitchen® Live – tailored for theater and casino presentations

• The Rock & Roll Kitchen® Nashville – a multimedia live and film venue with production space, café/bar, and gift shop

For interviews, licensing, merchandise, investment or booking inquiries: 📧 chef@rocknrollchef.com 🌐 www.rocknrollkitchen.com 📞 773.769.7086 Socials: @rocknrollkitchen, @rockandrollkitchen, @rocknrollchef

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.