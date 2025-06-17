INNsight Launches its Property Management System, Unifying Hotel Operations and Guest Engagement at HITEC 2025

INNsight launches a new all-in-one PMS with mobile check-in, real-time analytics, and ADA compliance to simplify hotel ops and elevate guest experiences.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNsight, a leader in hospitality technology, today announced a significant upgrade of its Guest Engagement Platform with the launch of the INNsight Property Management System (PMS). Unveiled at HITEC 2025, the new PMS distills over a decade of industry experience into a single, integrated solution designed to streamline hotel operations, maximize revenue, and elevate the guest experience.The INNsight PMS introduces a completely redesigned, user-friendly interface and a centralized dashboard that gives hoteliers a holistic view of their operations. This powerful update integrates seamlessly with INNsight's existing digital marketing and reputation management services, and it introduces a new, finely-tuned payment system built specifically for the hotel industry. Robust reporting and analytics tools are embedded throughout the platform, empowering hoteliers to make data-driven decisions that enhance property performance.A key focus of the new system is to create a frictionless and modern guest journey. The platform empowers hotels to:- Drive Direct, Commission-Free Bookings: A fully integrated online booking engine works with flexible revenue and rate management tools to boost profitability.- Revolutionize the Arrival Experience: Powered by the upcoming integration of INNsight's AuthorizeOnlineproduct, the PMS will introduce a full suite of mobile check-in capabilities. This includes secure credit card authorizations, guest authentication with ID scanning, and a completely digital registration process, creating a seamless and secure welcome for every guest.- Deepen Guest Connections: Tools like the Online Guest Directory™ replace traditional printed binders, offering guests instant digital access to property details, amenities, and local recommendations directly from their own devices.- Ensure Digital Accessibility: Designed with accessibility at its core, INNsight's patented ADA Traytechnology ensures an inclusive digital experience for all users."Our goal with the INNsight PMS is to provide a true one-stop solution that eliminates the complexity of managing multiple systems," said Raj Patel, CEO of INNsight." We’re excited to introduce a platform that empowers hoteliers to manage their business more efficiently with automation and to connect with their guests in more meaningful ways. This allows our clients to focus on what they do best—providing an exceptional hospitality experience."A standout feature that has already been met with positive client feedback is the enhanced KeenReputation Management platform. This tool allows hoteliers to efficiently monitor, analyze, and respond to guest reviews from top sites like Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor.Looking ahead, INNsight also teased the upcoming launch of two new integrated platforms: INNbox™, its unified guest messaging system, and GuestTip™, a digital tipping solution. Both are designed to further enhance guest communication and will integrate seamlessly with the new PMS upon release.The launch of the PMS solidifies INNsight's all-in-one software stack, which also includes a central reservation system, website content management, channel management, email hosting, pay-per-click advertising, and social media management. This comprehensive suite reaffirms the company's position as a complete digital partner for the modern hospitality industry.About INNsight: INNsight is a leading hospitality software and marketing company that provides a comprehensive suite of tools to help hotels, inns, vacation rentals, and B&Bs increase their digital presence and streamline operations. For more than a decade, INNsight has been a trusted partner, driving hundreds of millions of dollars in direct revenue for its clients through its proprietary, all-in-one solution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.