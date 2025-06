Vantage Bank and Infinant Partner for Embedded Banking

Vantage will offer embedded banking services to compliant-focused financial technology brands, payment infrastructure providers, and other financial institutions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Bank today announced its partnership with Infinant to leverage the Interlace platform to power its new embedded banking line of business, Vantage Collabs. Vantage will offer embedded banking services to compliant-focused financial technology brands, payment infrastructure providers, and other financial institutions.Infinant is a leading bank platform provider for financial institutions to launch and scale their digital channels, embedded banking programs, and embedded payments under their own control. While many banks rely on monolithic core systems or outsource their ledger to a third-party, Infinant flips the model, giving banks operational and regulatory control of their programs on a flexible cloud-based platform, allowing the bank to maintain complete control of the ledger, operations, and compliance.“We have seen the expansion of banks finding success in the embedded finance space to grow deposits, lending, and fee income while reducing their operating expenses driven by legacy systems,” said Riaz Syed, CEO of Infinant. “We are motivated about the partnership we have with Vantage Bank and our aligned strategies to advance the banking market in a responsible and sustainable manner.”Interlace provides robust API’s that will enable Vantage to quickly integrate best-in-class third-party services such as Visa DPS for card issuance and processing, Sardine for KYC/KYB and AML, NICE Actimize for fraud management, and Cable for automated control testing.“Infinant and the Interlace platform is strategic to Vantage Bank,” said Jeff Sinnott, CEO of Vantage Bank. “Riaz and the team at Infinant have the vision and expertise to enable Vantage to innovate to meet customer expectations.”About InfinantCharlotte, N.C.-based Infinant provides the modern bank platform for financial institutions to power their digital and embedded banking channels without core replacement. Infinant differentiates by powering bank growth on a multi-product, multi-channel platform with bank-grade ledgering, payments, and cards natively supported on the Interlace Platform, under bank control to satisfy regulators. Infinant creates new value propositions for financial institutions to act and advance their market. To learn more, visit www.infinant.com.About Vantage BankVantage Bank is a $4.5 billion asset financial institution that serves businesses, families, and financial institutions from its diverse set of locations across Texas. Vantage offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to both domestic and international clients, including deposit accounts, lending solutions, payment processing, foreign exchange, treasury management, and embedded banking services.As a banking innovation leader, Vantage was the first to process an on-blockchain trade between banks and the first bank in the U.S. to execute a bank-issued stablecoin transaction. This pioneering spirit underscores Vantage Bank’s dedication to leveraging the latest technology to prepare for what’s possible.Vantage has a long-game, multi-generational strategy and is 100% family and employee-owned. Bauer Financial has rated Vantage Bank 5-Star Superior for its financial strength, stability, and overall performance. Vantage is certified as a Great Place to Work and is included in the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list.Learn more at www.vantage.bank . Vantage Bank Texas. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

