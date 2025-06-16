Vantage Bank and Infinant Partner for Embedded Banking

Vantage will offer embedded banking services to compliant-focused ﬁnancial technology brands, payment infrastructure providers, and other ﬁnancial institutions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Bank today announced its partnership with Inﬁnant to leverage the Interlace platform to power its new embedded banking line of business, Vantage Collabs. Vantage will offer embedded banking services to compliant-focused ﬁnancial technology brands, payment infrastructure providers, and other ﬁnancial institutions.Inﬁnant is a leading bank platform provider for ﬁnancial institutions to launch and scale their digital channels, embedded banking programs, and embedded payments under their own control. While many banks rely on monolithic core systems or outsource their ledger to a third-party, Inﬁnant ﬂips the model, giving banks operational and regulatory control of their programs on a ﬂexible cloud-based platform, allowing the bank to maintain complete control of the ledger, operations, and compliance.“We have seen the expansion of banks ﬁnding success in the embedded ﬁnance space to grow deposits, lending, and fee income while reducing their operating expenses driven by legacy systems,” said Riaz Syed, CEO of Inﬁnant. “We are motivated about the partnership we have with Vantage Bank and our aligned strategies to advance the banking market in a responsible and sustainable manner.”Interlace provides robust API’s that will enable Vantage to quickly integrate best-in-class third-party services such as Visa DPS for card issuance and processing, Sardine for KYC/KYB and AML, NICE Actimize for fraud management, and Cable for automated control testing.“Inﬁnant and the Interlace platform is strategic to Vantage Bank,” said Jeff Sinnott, CEO of Vantage Bank. “Riaz and the team at Inﬁnant have the vision and expertise to enable Vantage to innovate to meet customer expectations.”About InﬁnantCharlotte, N.C.-based Inﬁnant provides the modern bank platform for ﬁnancial institutions to power their digital and embedded banking channels without core replacement. Inﬁnant differentiates by powering bank growth on a multi-product, multi-channel platform with bank-grade ledgering, payments, and cards natively supported on the Interlace Platform, under bank control to satisfy regulators. Inﬁnant creates new value propositions for ﬁnancial institutions to act and advance their market. To learn more, visit www.inﬁnant.com.About Vantage BankVantage Bank is a $4.5 billion asset ﬁnancial institution that serves businesses, families, and ﬁnancial institutions from its diverse set of locations across Texas. Vantage offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to both domestic and international clients, including deposit accounts, lending solutions, payment processing, foreign exchange, treasury management, and embedded banking services.As a banking innovation leader, Vantage was the ﬁrst to process an on-blockchain trade between banks and the ﬁrst bank in the U.S. to execute a bank-issued stablecoin transaction. This pioneering spirit underscores Vantage Bank’s dedication to leveraging the latest technology to prepare for what’s possible.Vantage has a long-game, multi-generational strategy and is 100% family and employee-owned. Bauer Financial has rated Vantage Bank 5-Star Superior for its ﬁnancial strength, stability, and overall performance. Vantage is certiﬁed as a Great Place to Work and is included in the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list.Learn more at www.vantage.bank . Vantage Bank Texas. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

