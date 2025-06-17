Flight Club Houston Redefines Social Entertainment Dining with New Menu

Craft Cocktails and Social Darts® might bring you in, but Flight Club’s new menu will keep you coming back

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photos: ATTACHED Flight Club, the global leader in Social Darts, is bringing the heat with the launch of a new summer menu. Known for its tech-enabled gameplay, vibrant group atmosphere, and whimsical British fairground aesthetic, Flight Club's shareable menu features fresh flavors designed to elevate the social dining experience.New on the menu are 13 chef-driven dishes, three inventive cocktails, and seven brunch-ready sips—each crafted to fuel the fun and elevate the experience beyond the Social Darts.New menu highlights include seasonal flavors and shareables:- Braised Short Rib Bao Buns with pickled cucumber, radish, and carrot- BBQ Chicken Flatbread with smoked chicken, BBQ Sauce, pickled red onion, jalapeños, guajillo crema, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar- Corn Ribs with roasted sweet corn, BBQ butter, cilantro crema, and green onion- Mini Al Pastor Tacos with slow-roasted pork, pineapple salsa, and pastor sauce- Pork & Beef Meatballs in a rich tomato sauce- Shareable platters including the Butcher Platter featuring chicken skewers, beef skewers, meatballs, and sausage and the Mezze Platter with grilled halloumi, falafel, carrots, cucumbers, red pepper hummus, tzatziki, lemon tahini dressing, and warm pita- Wings with choice of dry rub: BBQ, Cajun or RanchAnd for dessert? A decadent twist on a campfire classic: the S’mores layered with graham cracker crust, toasted marshmallow, Nutellacream, and a rich chocolate drizzle. New and noteworthy on the cocktail list:- The High Tea Sour – Empress Gin, Earl Grey Tea, Elderflower, Lemon, Egg White- Fields Forever – A fresh take on the strawberry margarita with Casamigos Tequila, Triple Sec, Strawberry, Basil, Agave, Lime- Peachy Blinders – Planetary Rum, Peach, Mint, Lime, SodaWeekend brunch is now even better with the introduction of Espresso Martini Towers, a selection of Bellinis (choose from six different flavors), and house-made Bloody Marys and Marias. In a nod to Flight Club’s British roots, the G & Tea is not to be missed—crafted with Hendrick’s Gin, elderflower, English breakfast tea, and lemon.“Guests today are looking for bold, unexpected flavors, and we’ve built a menu that delivers just that,” says National Director of Culinary, Jeffrey Martell. “Smoky dry-rubbed wings, buttery corn ribs, and al pastor tacos reimagined with our own twist—it’s vibrant, shareable food that brings people together.”[See the full menu HERE .]###ABOUT FLIGHT CLUBThe world’s first Social Dartsexperience, Flight Club was founded in London in 2015 to usher this once pub-like pastime into the 21st century. Flight Club fuses craft cocktails and upscale cuisine with its signature tech-enabled Social Dartsexperience to create a truly unique entertainment experience. With 9 locations operating in the US under State of Play Hospitality and 20+ worldwide, Flight Club continues to bring friends, families, and colleagues together in a unique social environment. To date, over 7 million people have experienced Flight Club and over 500 million darts have been thrown. Learn more at FlightClubDartsUSA.com.ABOUT STATE OF PLAY HOSPITALITYState of Play Hospitality is a rapidly growing international operator of tech-enabled social entertainment concepts, including category-leading brands like Bounce, Hijingo, and Flight Club (operated under license in North America). Each venue features immersive, design-led environments, elevated food and beverage programs, and highly engaging gameplay experiences. State of Play introduced Flight Club to North America in 2018 with a flagship location in Chicago’s downtown Loop. Following its success, the brand has expanded thoughtfully across the U.S., with locations in Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Denver, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, and Philadelphia. New venues are set to open in Cincinnati, New York, and Seattle by early 2026. Learn more at StateOfPlay.com.Contact:Kim.Chute@stateofplay.comAlly.Leomporra@stateofplay.com

