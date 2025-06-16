'MIRROR MIRROR' ANNOUNCED AS AN OFFICIAL SELECTION AT DANCES WITH FILMS 2025, SET TO PREMIERE AT TCL CHINESE THEATRE

Poster Art for "Mirror Mirror" a Film by Drew Phillips Actress Armani Greer & Actor Jamal Akakpo (Badland Studios)

Produced in collaboration with Big Picture Alliance, a Philadelphia non-profit focused on teaching filmmaking skills to at-risk and underserved youth.

This isn’t a film about race. It’s about the fears of raising a child. The culture is authentic, but the story is universal.” — Director Drew Phillips

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent horror film “Mirror Mirror” has been officially selected to premiere at Dances With Films one of the most respected showcases for emerging filmmakers in Hollywood. The film will debut at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21st at 11:00 PM, providing a rare opportunity for audiences to experience this haunting story on the big screen.

“Mirror Mirror” was produced in collaboration with “The Big Picture Alliance” a Philadelphia non-profit. Big Picture Alliance’s digital media programs, independent filmmaking, and paid apprenticeships provide Philly youth ages 12-24 with the tools to tell their own stories and the skills to succeed in school, life, and career. The organization’s mission is to empower youth to define their own narrative through filmmaking and cultivate a new generation of storytellers who contribute towards a more inclusive, equitable, and just society.

Set in Upstate New York, Mirror/Mirror follows a young Black couple expecting their first child who, after purchasing a foreclosed manor for a bargain, begin to experience disturbing visions in the home’s antique mirrors. As supernatural threats escalate, they must confront their deepest fears to protect their unborn child.

Director Drew Phillips, a white filmmaker, emphasizes the importance of authenticity in telling stories rooted in Black experiences. “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room,” Phillips states. “I’m a white director telling a story about a Black family — that’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly. Authenticity is paramount.”

He continues, “This film is also a personal journey. As a new father myself, I understand the sleepless nights, the fierce love, and the fears of parenthood that transcend race. I wrote this script while my wife was six months pregnant with our first child."

Phillips credits three Black men — Montavius (Parker), Marcus (McGill), and Johnath (Davis) — as vital collaborators whose lived experiences, humor, and wisdom infuse the film. “Their voices are woven into every frame,” he says. “Without them, this film wouldn’t just be incomplete — it wouldn’t exist.”

A Love Letter to Family and Black Culture:

“Mirror Mirror” celebrates the strength and beauty of the African American family, emphasizing universal themes of love, fear, and resilience. The film intentionally sidesteps political or social commentary, focusing instead on the shared human experience of parenthood. “This isn’t a film about race,” Phillips emphasizes. “It’s about the fears of raising a child. The culture is authentic, but the story is universal.”

Festival Details:

Event: Dances With Films 2025

Screening: June 21, 2025

Time: 11:00 PM

Location: TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood



Film Credits:

Drew Phillips — Director, Writer, Editor, Producer(known for FBI, Mayor of Kingstown)

Dan Brady -- Director of Photography

Starring: Jamal Akakpo (known for Watchmen, Black Lightning) & Armani Greer (Known for The Waterboyz and Last Hoorah at G-Baby's)

Montavius Parker -- Producer

Johnath Davis -- Producer (Known for Terrifier 2, The Pitt)

Marcus McGill -- Producer (Known for Terrifier 2, Stream)

Chris Cox -- Producer

Shaun Chasin — Composer (known for PUBG Mobile, 2018)

Eric Carbonara -- Post Production Audio

David Partenio— Production Assistant

Jenny Gee — Digital Producer (known for Alien Horde)



About Dances With Films:

Dances With Films is renowned for championing independent filmmakers and showcasing diverse, innovative storytelling. Its platform has launched the careers of many acclaimed directors and remains a critical launchpad for emerging talent.



About The Big Picture Alliance

Big Picture Alliance’s mission is to empower Philadelphia youth to define their own narrative through filmmaking & digital media arts. We provide transformative learning experiences and a supportive pathway for youth to have their voices heard, develop as young professionals and reach their full potential. We aim to uplift & amplify marginalized voices and cultivate a new generation of storytellers who contribute towards a more inclusive, equitable and just society.

