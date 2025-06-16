LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Presents 610-Acre Mountain Bird Ranch, Created by Musician Dan Fogelberg

Luxurious Ranch Near Pagosa Springs Boasts 8,695 Square Foot Main House, Riding Arena, Alpine Lake and Ponds Stocked with Trout

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces that the legendary Mountain Bird Ranch, which was designed and previously owned by musician Dan Fogelberg, has hit the market for $27,995,000, represented by LIV SIR broker Dan Dockray.

Envisioned and created by renowned musician Dan Fogelberg, this 610-acre legacy ranch opportunity boasts rolling land, aspen groves, and meadows. It’s surrounded by the rugged beauty of the San Juan National Forest and Wilderness Areas. 120 acres around the houses, barn, and other buildings are fenced in, with the additional 490 acres open for grazing. The property is being sold with extensive water rights.

According to Dan Dockray, “Surrounded by thousands of acres of National Forest, Mountain Bird Ranch is intimate and extraordinary. This is a once-in-a-lifetime legacy opportunity, and the new owners can enjoy the best of the mountain lifestyle at this family estate. World-class fishing, hiking, biking, skiing, and hunting are all at your doorstep.”

From Pagosa Springs, the ranch is south on Highway 84 through a beautiful basin bordered by 11,000- and 12,000-foot peaks as you pass deer, elk, and turkeys. Situated at 8,500 feet, the ranch’s 8,695-square-foot main house and 3,214-square-foot guest house have ten bedrooms for plenty of space to host extended family and friends for adventure, recreation, relaxation.

Wolf Creek Ski Area, less than 50 miles away, often boasts the most snow in Colorado, and there are trails throughout the ranch for hiking and horseback riding without ever leaving the gates. Anglers can cast for rainbows and browns in the stocked ponds. Equestrians will enjoy the indoor riding arena with a barn, stalls, and tack room. After a day on the trails, you can relax and listen to Fogelberg’s collection of almost 1,000 albums.

Dockray adds, “Driving to the ranch, you’ll meander along the creek, passing beautiful ranches and wildlife everywhere. Then you enter the ranch, and the forest opens up as manicured grounds come into view. Imagine the most peaceful and private storybook setting that feels as if it’s from a dream.”

The Mountain Bird Ranch offers the ultimate in privacy and serenity surrounded by National Forest land. And when it’s time to restock on provisions, Pagosa Springs is only 35 miles away with dining, shopping, and a hot springs resort.

If the wide-open spaces of the Mountain West beckon, discover more about the Mountain Bird Ranch.

