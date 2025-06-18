Award-Winning Director Devin J. Ricks Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Continue Film Series The Love Cycle Saga

Filmmaker Devin J. Ricks launches GoFundMe campaign to continue his acclaimed and award winning film series, The Love Cycle Saga.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed independent filmmaker and creative visionary Devin J. Ricks is calling on the public to help bring the next installment of his beloved film series, The Love Cycle Saga, to life. Through his production company, Devin J. Ricks Productions , the Baltimore-based director has officially launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $75,000 and resume filming.Having already contributed $10,000 of his own funds to the project, Ricks now turns to fans and backers to help complete the next chapter of the series—an emotionally rich and cinematically bold exploration of love, relationships, and personal growth.“The film series depicts love in its many forms—from romantic entanglements to deep friendships and family bonds,” Ricks shared. “I tell the story one chapter at a time so audiences can experience each emotional turn with full impact.”Ricks, recently profiled in Forbes, is widely regarded as a creative triple threat: a director, editor, and brand builder who brings authenticity and visual excellence to every project. His production company offers services ranging from weddings and commercials to music videos and cinematic tutorials—captured within a wide range of quality industry cameras. The company is also home to Dev TV!, an online platform for emerging talent, and The DJR Experience, a lifestyle brand known for its bold “No More Apologies” apparel.The upcoming chapter of The Love Cycle Saga promises to elevate the series’ artistic depth and emotional stakes. Supporters of the project will receive a range of exclusive perks, outlined on the campaign page.Support the Campaign: Help Film Director Devin J. Ricks Get Back On Set – GoFundMeWatch the Campaign Trailer:Explore Devin J. Ricks Productions:

