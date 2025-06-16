Register for MDC’s free flatwater, stream kayaking programs this summer in the Ozarks

Body

ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting you to spend a day paddling a local waterway with one beginner flatwater and three stream kayaking programs in July.

Participants will learn information and safety about kayaking during a ground school portion of the class, then take to the water for paddling instruction and practice. Fishing poles and bait will be provided if participants wish to experience fishing from a kayak during the later portion of the program.

“In Missouri, floating down streams and paddling around lakes are fantastic ways to enjoy the state’s great outdoors,” said Dwight Warnke, MDC conservation educator and program instructor. “Whether your passion is angling, keeping an eye out for elusive wildlife, or simply drifting downstream with the current, a day on the water will definitely lift your spirits.”

Participants 16 and older must possess a valid fishing permit if they plan to fish.

Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided. Participants 13 and older are welcome to register; those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Close-toed shoes are required.

New and experienced paddlers will appreciate MDC’s A Paddler’s Guide to Missouri, which features 58 rivers and streams. The guide is available at MDC offices, nature centers, and the Department’s online Nature Shop at https://www.mdcnatureshop.com.

Find more free events near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.