Agribusiness Risk Services Appoints Alex Shaw as Technical Claims Director Amid Continued Growth

Our job is to cut through noise, get to the facts, and apply the policy correctly, and that takes strong systems and a sharp team. I'm excited to keep building on that foundation as we grow.” — Alex Shaw, AIC-M, ARM, AFIS

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agribusiness Risk Services, LLC ( ARS ), a leading provider of specialized claims management for the U.S. Farm, Agribusiness, and Commercial Property sectors, today announced the promotion of Alex Shaw, AIC-M, ARM, AFIS, to Technical Claims Director. This announcement follows on the heels of the company’s recent hiring of Joshua Belanger, CPCU, as Vice President of Claims, but the timing is coincidental, shared William G. “Will” Johnson III, Co-founder and CEO of ARU , ARS’s parent company.“This public recognition for Alex is overdue,” Johnson added. “We actually made this promotion back in January 2025, as Alex had really distinguished himself. And he’s been a huge contributor to the company since the early days – it has been great to grow alongside him.”Shaw began working with ARU (parent company to ARS) in 2018. After beginning in a vendor capacity, Shaw was later hired by Johnson as full-time employee #5, soon after the company began geographic expansion from its North Carolina roots. According to Johnson, Shaw was the motor that powered the company’s early Loss Control and Claims operations.“In those early years, Alex shouldered a massive load. He was one of the pillars that helped the company really take off,” said Johnson.Among Shaw’s most notable achievements was the recruitment and training of the U.S.’s first and only Poultry-confinement specialist corps of loss control inspectors, which was critical to the company’s initial growth and profitability goals. In addition, Shaw navigated through the logistical challenges of performing loss control inspections within small windows of availability, under strict bio-security protocols, and on sites hundreds of miles from population centers.Shaw also directly managed the claims on behalf of the company’s insurer clients, which included establishing relationships with adjusting firms and maintaining the official data of record, known as a bordereau. In 2021, ARU formalized its claims division as a standalone entity under the ARS name, and Shaw transitioned to ARS to continue leading both claims and loss control.“Working with Alex has been such a great experience,” continued Johnson. “He’s really committed to being a master of his craft, and I love working with people like that.”Shaw is a strong advocate for continuous learning and holds the Associate in Risk Management (ARM), Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist (AFIS), and Associate in Claims–Management (AIC-M) designations. He previously served as President of the Kansas City Claims Association, and his expertise has been leveraged in key forums such as the National Association of Independent Adjusters and Windstorm Insurance Network.“Working at ARS has been an incredible opportunity – one that has challenged me, sharpened my skills, and allowed me to grow significantly in my career,” said Shaw. “Our claims philosophy is built on precision, responsiveness, and alignment with underwriting to support better long-term outcomes. You’re dealing with high-value property, specialized equipment, and real financial pressure on both sides of the loss. Our job is to cut through noise, get to the facts, and apply the policy correctly, and that takes strong systems and a sharp team. I'm excited to keep building on that foundation as we grow.”ARS ( https://agrisk.services ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ARU. ( https://aru.solutions ) ARU was founded in 2016 and has quickly established itself as the U.S. leader in poultry confinement product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. From there, the company has steadily added occupancies and expanded into serving larger and more sophisticated risks, both on a shared / layered and ground-up basis. ARU’s underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU’s products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.For media inquiries or more information about ARS, ARU, and its leadership teams, visit https://aru.solutions

