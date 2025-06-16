Attorney General Bonta Files Amicus Brief in Support of Job Corps

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside 18 attorneys general, filed an amicus brief in support of Job Corps, a national program that offers career training and housing to young Americans from low-income backgrounds. Job Corps has nearly 100 residential campuses across the country, and the Trump Administration’s illegal termination of the program threatens to leave thousands of vulnerable young Americans homeless.

“Job Corps has opened doors for low-income youth, offering job training, education, and a pathway to economic stability,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The Trump Administration’s attempt to gut this critical program jeopardizes thousands of young people nationwide who rely on it. Not only is dismantling Job Corps unlawful, but it will hinder economic growth by dismantling a strong pipeline of skilled workers.”

The brief explains that “in the sixty years since Congress created Job Corps, millions of young Americans from low-income backgrounds have been served by the program’s unique combination of education, training, housing, healthcare and community.” The unlawful termination will impact tens of thousands of young Americans who are currently enrolled and housed at campuses in all fifty states. Thousands of these program participants were unhoused or in foster care when they enrolled and have no alternative housing if they lose their residence through the program.

The amicus filing reaffirms that the injunction is necessary to protect vulnerable state residents and promote state goals in education and workforce development. It further reinforces the point that the Trump Administration cannot violate federal law and the Constitution by terminating congressionally mandated programs it opposes.

Attorney General Bonta is joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, and Vermont, in filing this amicus brief.

A copy of the amicus brief is available here.