Attorney General Bonta Issues Bulletin on New Rules for Healthcare Providers to Protect Immigrants

New law expands protections for immigrants’ medical information and creates enforcement-free zones at hospitals

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a bulletin to all California healthcare providers, service plans, and contractors summarizing their new responsibilities under Senate Bill 81 (SB 81). Authored by State Senator Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland), SB 81 amends the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) and the Health and Safety Code to designate the immigration status of patients as protected medical data and requires healthcare facilities to designate non-public areas where access for immigration enforcement purposes is limited. SB 81 was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom and took effect on September 20, 2025.

“Immigrants deserve to receive the healthcare they need without fear. Thanks to legislation like SB 81, California is taking action to protect the personal information of immigrants receiving healthcare, and hospitals remain safe spaces to seek care without the threat of immigration enforcement,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Our information bulletin aims to remind healthcare providers of their new obligations under SB 81. We expect full compliance with this vital new law and will continue to support and defend the rights of California’s immigrant communities.”

The information bulletin outlines the following changes:

Restrictions on Sharing Medical Information:

SB 81 designates place of birth and current or prior immigration status as protected “medical information” under the CMIA.

SB 81 reasserts that healthcare providers, service plans, and contractors must comply with all federal and California state court orders but prohibits them from complying with court orders issued by any other court.

These provisions apply to any healthcare providers and other covered entities in California.

Restriction on Access to Private Areas of Healthcare Facilities:

Healthcare providers must designate areas at healthcare facilities where patients receive care or discuss protected health information as non-public. Facilities should designate areas as non-public through mapping, signage, or key entry.

Healthcare providers must not allow anyone access to the non-public areas of health facilities for immigration purposes, unless required by state or federal law, or unless provided with a valid judicial warrant or court order that specifically grants access to private areas of the facility.

These provisions apply to any healthcare providers that receive public funding. The law encourages all other healthcare provider entities to adopt the law’s requirements.

Provide Notice of Immigration Enforcement:

Healthcare provider personnel must notify management, administration, or legal counsel of any request for access to a patient, information, or site for immigration enforcement purposes, including requests made through a subpoena, warrant, or court order.

Healthcare provider entities must, to the extent possible, establish or amend procedures for monitoring, documenting, and receiving visitors. The law further encourages provider entities to post “notice to authorities” at facility entrances.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to protecting and defending the rights of California's immigrant communities. He previously issued guidance to help California immigrants better understand their rights and protections under the law and avoid immigration scams. If you believe a state or local law enforcement agency, a public institution, or its staff are unlawfully assisting with immigration enforcement, report it to our office at oag.ca.gov/report. You can find more on the California Department of Justice’s work to protect California immigrants at oag.ca.gov/immigrant.

The information bulletin can be found here.