HVAC Industry Leader JT Holtschlag Joins IFLO LLC as President

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFLO LLC, a smart home protection platform with the first to market automatic HVAC drain line and septic system maintenance solution, is proud to announce the appointment of JT Holtschlag as President.JT Holtschlag brings over 30 years of experience in HVAC, distribution, and home technology innovation. Most recently, Holtschlag held senior leadership positions at Carrier Global Corporation, where he spearheaded commercial growth initiatives, drove distributor performance, and led elite dealer network development across North America. His deep expertise in market expansion and operational execution makes him uniquely qualified to lead iFLO through its next stage of scale.“JT is a proven leader who understands the full spectrum of what it takes to drive sustainable growth in HVAC and building technologies,” said Joe McDonnell, Inventor and CEO of iFLO. “His time at Carrier gives him unmatched insight into the challenges and opportunities our customers and partners face everyday. We’re thrilled to welcome him as President of iFLO.”In this role, Holtschlag will lead company strategy, operations, and commercial execution as iFLO expands its product lineup and national footprint. iFLO is known for its flagship iFLO smart automatic drain line cleaning system—used by tens of thousands of homeowners to prevent costly water damage—and for its new iFLO Septic Treatment, a breakthrough hands-free bio-enzymatic system that rejuvenates septic fields and prevents clogs from wipes, grease, and solids.“I’m excited to join iFLO at a time when the industry is ready for smarter, simpler solutions,” said Holtschlag. “The company has built a foundation of innovation and performance, and I’m looking forward to accelerating that momentum and driving our solutions deeper into the HVAC, insurance, and retail markets.”Holtschlag’s addition to the iFLO leadership team signals a bold new chapter for iFLO as it continues to scale and strengthen its partnerships across the home services ecosystem.For more information, visit www.iflo.com

