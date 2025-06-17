Daon Partners with SmartSearch to Strengthen Identity Verification and Fraud Prevention Across Regulated Industries

Daon’s advanced AI-powered biometric technology integration enhances SmartSearch’s customer onboarding while reducing manual review processes

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daon®, The Digital Identity Trust Company, today announced a strategic partnership with SmartSearch, the UK's leading provider of digital compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. Through this collaboration, Daon's industry-leading biometric identity assurance technology will be integrated into SmartSearch's SmartDoc solution, delivering enhanced identity verification capabilities that accelerate customer onboarding while strengthening fraud prevention across regulated sectors.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge facing businesses in the financial services, legal, property, and accountancy sectors: the need to balance regulatory compliance with seamless customer experiences. As financial criminals increasingly leverage sophisticated technologies to conduct illicit activities, regulated businesses require equally advanced defenses to protect their organizations and customers while meeting stringent AML, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Know Your Business (KYB) requirements.

Daon's AI-powered biometric facial recognition and liveness detection capabilities will enhance SmartDoc's existing document authentication features, creating a comprehensive identity verification solution that can detect and prevent synthetic identities and deepfake attacks. The integration includes intelligent user guidance that provides step-by-step assistance for capturing clear, accurate identity documents and selfies, automatically detecting issues such as glare, blur, or misalignment to minimize failed verification attempts.

"Financial criminals are fast, agile, and quick to adopt new technologies to conduct and conceal their illicit activities. Businesses in regulated sectors need to be equally armed with cutting-edge innovations to fight money laundering and shield their organization and customers from fraud," said Fraser Mitchell, Chief Product Officer at SmartSearch. "This is why we have partnered with Daon, to assist, equip, and empower companies in regulated sectors, enabling them to simultaneously fight crime and grow their business with confidence – safe in the knowledge that they are not breaching any of the stringent AML, KYC or KYB regulations they face. With a streamlined user experience, businesses can onboard faster and win customers through trusted identities."

The SmartDoc solution will leverage Daon's global identity verification capabilities, which currently secure more than 2 billion identities across 230+ countries and territories. Through this partnership, businesses can expect significantly improved first-time pass rates for identity verification checks, reducing the operational burden of manual document review and enabling faster customer onboarding while maintaining compliance with local and international regulations.

"Using Identity Verification and Biometric Authentication is key to building trust in the customer onboarding process," said Clive Bourke, Daon's President for EMEA & APAC. "We are delighted to have been selected by SmartSearch to provide our identity orchestration platform, TrustX for its SmartDoc solution and look forward to working together to enable businesses in regulated sectors to validate customer identities. Through this partnership, businesses can have peace of mind that they are not just detecting fraud, but preventing it, all while meeting their ongoing AML, KYC, and KYB regulatory requirements and reducing the risk of non-compliance penalties."

About Daon

Daon, the Digital Identity Trust company, enables market-leading organizations worldwide to easily and accurately proof, verify, authenticate, and secure customer identities at every trust point across the entire customer lifecycle. With industry-leading identity verification and biometric authentication technologies at its core, Daon’s technology ensures that customer identities are accurately verified, safely secured, and easily recovered. By mitigating fraud, reducing friction, and ensuring regulatory compliance, Daon helps businesses deliver a seamless customer experience, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce cost. Daon delivers these solutions through its AI and ML-powered platforms, available for on-premise or SaaS deployment. Leading companies in financial services, telco, travel & hospitality, and other industries choose Daon to secure and process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions daily. Learn more at www.daon.com

About SmartSearch

SmartSearch is an award-winning provider of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification services, offering a robust online platform for businesses to efficiently conduct Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) checks, combat fraud, and ensure regulatory compliance. Based in the UK, SmartSearch serves regulated industries such as financial services, legal, accountancy, property, and more. Its innovative solutions, including the unique TripleCheck™ system incorporating facial recognition and digital fraud checks, simplify customer onboarding, streamline compliance, and protect businesses from financial crime. SmartSearch is committed to providing user-friendly, accurate, and scalable solutions that enable businesses to meet their compliance obligations and focus on growth.

